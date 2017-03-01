Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nintendo Switch Has an Early Release Date in the UAE

 
01 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo Switch Has an Early Release Date in the UAE

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch has been available in the UAE since February 28
  • The official release date is March 3
  • This could see the console available in India via the grey market

The Nintendo Switch release date is March 3. Unless of course you’re in the UAE. Several enterprising retailers in the country have released their stock of Nintendo’s new console early.

Images have surfaced on Instagram of the handheld console hybrid available for sale since February 28 — a full three days before the official release date. This has been confirmed by several gamers residing in the UAE speaking to Gadgets 360 as well.

nintendo switch dubai nintendo_switch

Want to Buy the Nintendo Switch In India? You Need to Read This First

And while Nintendo’s newest console is available right now, its games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are not. The latest instalment in the long-running franchise is also out on March 3. While it seems that the Switch is in abundant supply in the UAE, its proximity to India means we’ll probably be seeing Nintendo’s console hit the grey and parallel markets soon enough.

Nintendo Switch Price, Release Date, Specs, and Everything Else You Need to Know

 

Considering the hype surrounding it, the Nintendo Switch is quite likely to hold its price, which isn’t cheap outside of the US where it retails for $299 (around Rs. 20,000). Official pricing for the console in the UAE has it at AED 2,000 (around Rs. 35,000) making it an expensive proposition, what with the PS4 Slim available for much less and the PS4 Pro being at almost the same price.

We discuss everything about the Nintendo Switch, its launch line-up, pre-orders and the return of local multiplayer on Transition, our podcast on gaming and pop culture.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Release Date, Nintendo Switch price, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch street date break, Switch street date break
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
HTC Ocean Note Tipped to Sport a 'Unique' Edge Sense Feature
Datawind
Nintendo Switch Has an Early Release Date in the UAE
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Spotted in Clearest Render Image Yet, Shows AI Button
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  4. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  5. Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin Today, New Tariff Plans Spotted
  6. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  7. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  9. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.