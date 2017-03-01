Nintendo Switch Has an Early Release Date in the UAE

The Nintendo Switch release date is March 3. Unless of course you’re in the UAE. Several enterprising retailers in the country have released their stock of Nintendo’s new console early.

Images have surfaced on Instagram of the handheld console hybrid available for sale since February 28 — a full three days before the official release date. This has been confirmed by several gamers residing in the UAE speaking to Gadgets 360 as well.

And while Nintendo’s newest console is available right now, its games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are not. The latest instalment in the long-running franchise is also out on March 3. While it seems that the Switch is in abundant supply in the UAE, its proximity to India means we’ll probably be seeing Nintendo’s console hit the grey and parallel markets soon enough.

Considering the hype surrounding it, the Nintendo Switch is quite likely to hold its price, which isn’t cheap outside of the US where it retails for $299 (around Rs. 20,000). Official pricing for the console in the UAE has it at AED 2,000 (around Rs. 35,000) making it an expensive proposition, what with the PS4 Slim available for much less and the PS4 Pro being at almost the same price.

