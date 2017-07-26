Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Shipped 4.7 Million Units Since Launch

 
26 July 2017
Nintendo Switch Shipped 4.7 Million Units Since Launch

Highlights

  • Nintendo's earnings from Pokemon Go total $29.4 million
  • Its other smartphone games contributed $81 million
  • Mario Kart Deluxe 8 was its biggest seller on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 4.7 million units in total. The news comes via the company’s first quarter earnings report. Net sales stand at $1.38 billion (roughly 8,881 crores), a 148.6 percent increase year on year while operating income is $145 million (Rs. 933 crores) and profit is $190 million (Rs. 12,228 crores).

Furthermore, the company has noted its total sales of Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U hardware and games as well as Nintendo Switch sales for the quarter and its lifespan.

Want to Buy the Nintendo Switch In India? You Need to Read This First

 

Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U sales

  • Total Switch hardware: 4.70 million
  • Total Switch software: 13.60 million
  • Total 3DS hardware: 67.08 million 
  • Total 3DS software: 335.10 million
  • Total Wii U hardware: 13.56 million units
  • Total Wii U software: 99.97 million units
  • Switch hardware: 1.97 million for the quarter
  • Switch software: 8.14 million for the quarter
  • 3DS hardware: 950K for the quarter
  • 3DS software: 5.85 million for the quarter

In terms of games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.54 million units worldwide while fighting game ARMS did 1.18 million. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to sell, adding 1.16 million units (3.92 million lifetime to date).

 

Nintendo and Pokemon Go

Granted the company didn’t have a major role in the making of Pokemon Go, but it has earned $29.4 million (almost Rs. 189 crores) from it. In terms of its other smartphone games - such as Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo made $81 million (around Rs. 521 crore).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch sales, Nintendo 3DS sales, Nintendo Wii U sales, Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Pokemon Go, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, ARMS, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Shipped 4.7 Million Units Since Launch
 
 

