The Nintendo Switch has shipped 4.7 million units in total. The news comes via the company’s first quarter earnings report. Net sales stand at $1.38 billion (roughly 8,881 crores), a 148.6 percent increase year on year while operating income is $145 million (Rs. 933 crores) and profit is $190 million (Rs. 12,228 crores).

Furthermore, the company has noted its total sales of Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U hardware and games as well as Nintendo Switch sales for the quarter and its lifespan.

Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U sales

Total Switch hardware: 4.70 million

Total Switch software: 13.60 million

Total 3DS hardware: 67.08 million

Total 3DS software: 335.10 million

Total Wii U hardware: 13.56 million units

Total Wii U software: 99.97 million units

Switch hardware: 1.97 million for the quarter

Switch software: 8.14 million for the quarter

3DS hardware: 950K for the quarter

3DS software: 5.85 million for the quarter

In terms of games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.54 million units worldwide while fighting game ARMS did 1.18 million. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to sell, adding 1.16 million units (3.92 million lifetime to date).

Nintendo and Pokemon Go

Granted the company didn’t have a major role in the making of Pokemon Go, but it has earned $29.4 million (almost Rs. 189 crores) from it. In terms of its other smartphone games - such as Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo made $81 million (around Rs. 521 crore).