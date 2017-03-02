Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nintendo Switch Review Round-Up: Should You Buy Nintendo’s Latest Console?

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo Switch Review Round-Up: Should You Buy Nintendo’s Latest Console?

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch releases internationally on March 3
  • The console has seen mixed reviews
  • Its online component has not been put through its paces just yet

The Nintendo Switch will be available internationally from March 3. While we’re yet to get our hands on a unit for a Nintendo Switch review, more than a few sites have put up their detailed impressions. They range from overwhelmingly positive to rather damning.

“It’s nicely built and cleverly designed to be used in a variety of ways, but the bottom line is that the Switch doesn’t do any one of the many things it can do without some sort of significant compromise. Our testing will continue for the next few days as we try out the online features and other functions enabled by the day-one patch, but if I had to score it now I’d give it a 6.7,” writes IGN’s Vince Ingenito.

Nintendo Switch Price, Release Date, Specs, and Everything Else You Need to Know

 

In what seems to echo this claim is Wired’s Nintendo Switch review that gives it a 5/10 dubbing it as “foul play.”

Others such as Nintendo enthusiast site Nintendo Life has labelled it as “Nintendo’s most important console yet.”

Some have had a more balanced opinion on Nintendo’s latest console.

“However, as a launch product, the £280/$300 price-point is a big ask compared to the competition, especially bearing in mind a launch title line-up based primarily on Wii U ports. There are also many extra costs too - a larger SD card is essential, the Pro controller is recommended for home use, and an external powerbank is worthwhile on the go. For now, what we have is a strong foundation to build on; it's pricy and not without fault, but we can't wait to see where Nintendo take the concept,” claims Eurogamer’s Thomas Morgan.

“The most versatile home console ever is in some ways strangely minimalist,” writes Post Arcade’s Chad Sapieha.

For what its worth, the Nintendo eShop to purchase games digitally just went online along with the ability to add additional storage. And the console’s multiplayer service is yet to be detailed. Though we do know that Nintendo’s painful Friends Code system is making a comeback.

Want to Buy the Nintendo Switch In India? You Need to Read This First

It doesn’t help matters that the Joy-con sync issues are still present and the battery-life, particularly in graphically intensive games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is pitiful — clocking in at two and a half hours or so.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Nintendo’s latest and greatest console. Stay turned for our detailed review, including its online component later next week.

We discuss everything we know about the Nintendo Switch on Transition, our new podcast on gaming and pop culture. You can subscribe to it via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch review, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch release date, Nintendo Switch Battery Life, Nintendo Switch Day one patch, Nintendo Switch online, Nintendo Switch price
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Microsoft Outlook for Mac to Add Google Calendar, Contacts Support
Foursquare's Pilgrim SDK Lets Developers Leverage Its Location Awareness Tech
Datawind
Nintendo Switch Review Round-Up: Should You Buy Nintendo’s Latest Console?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  2. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
  3. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  4. Reliance Jio Is Needlessly Complicating Its Tariff Plans
  5. Nokia 3310 Coming to India Before Android Phones
  6. Samsung's Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Galaxy X, Hints New Trademark
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab
  8. Reliance Jio Payments Bank Said to Get RBI Approval to Begin Operations
  9. Apple Said to Have 1,000 Engineers Working on AR for the iPhone 8
  10. Fossils Point to Life on Earth 4 Billion Years Ago
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.