Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

 
08 January 2017
Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

Highlights

  • Japanese publication Nikkei says the Nintendo Switch will cost JPY 25,000
  • Going by Nintendo's past pricing history, we could see a $250 price point
  • An official Nintendo Switch announcement will take place on January 12

The Nintendo Switch release date and price is yet to be confirmed by Nintendo but that hasn’t stopped a slew of reports suggesting what to expect.

This latest one comes courtesy of Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei. It states that the price of the Nintendo Switch will be JPY 25,000. Despite a direct currency conversion pegging the US price at around $213, it should end up being $250.

The reason for this is the price of Nintendo’s previous consoles. At launch, the Wii cost JPY 25,000 (around $213) in Japan with the US price being $250. The difference is because the Japanese edition of the Wii did not include any bundled games while the US version did.

In the past Nikkei reported that Nintendo stopped production of the Wii U, which the company vehemently denied despite it being true

This latest report is in line with previous ones suggesting a similar price point.

“UK specialist gaming retail chain GAME has been informed of the Nintendo Switch’s wholesale price to retailers, and is planning on selling their basic SKU (stock keeping unit) of the system in stores for £199.99,” a post on LetsPlayVideoGames reads.

“We have also learned that a separate SKU featuring more internal storage and a packed in game is planned to sell at £249.99. We have heard rumours as to what this pack in game is, but we currently have only one source on this information so we are unwilling to talk about that pack in title at this time. Both our sources have told us that additional Switch Pro Controllers are expected to sell at launch for £39.99 at GAME.”

This would, if Nintendo’s plans bear fruition, result in a dollar pricing of $249.99 (approximately Rs. 17,000) and $299.99 (around Rs. 20,250) respectively.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Handheld, Nintendo Switch Release Date, Nintendo Switch Price, Nintendo, Switch, Switch Price
