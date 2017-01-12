With the Nintendo Switch price and release date to be revealed by the company at an event tomorrow, that hasn’t stopped the Nintendo World Store — its retail arm — from announcing that pre-orders for the console will begin on January 13 at 9am EST (7:30pm IST) at its New York outlet.

This comes after retailers across the world have already listed the console for pre-order including GameStop’s Italy and US branches as well as UK’s Gameseek and Australia’s EB Games.

Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

In addition to this, the Nintendo World New York Twitter account states that quantities will be in limited supply. No surprise given how tough it is to acquire a NES Classic. Nintendo console in general are painful to get during their launch window. Even the Wii U was hard to find. And it seems that the Switch will follow the same trajectory.

Earlier in the week Japanese financial publication Nikkei claimed that the price of the Nintendo Switch will be JPY 25,000. Despite a direct currency conversion pegging the US price at around $213, it should end up being $250.

Nintendo Switch Accessory Leak Shows PS4-Like Gameplay Recording Feature

The reason for this is the price of Nintendo’s previous consoles. At launch, the Wii cost JPY 25,000 (around $213) in Japan with the US price being $250. The difference is because the Japanese edition of the Wii did not include any bundled games while the US version did.

In the past Nikkei reported that Nintendo stopped production of the Wii U, which the company vehemently denied despite it being true. This latest report is in line with previous ones suggesting a similar price point.

Nonetheless, we should know more about this and other Nintendo Switch features when Nintendo lifts the lid on its price, features, and games later this week. In the run up to that, we've pieced together everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch prior to release in the debut of our new podcast, Transition.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode, where we talk about what to expect from the Nintendo Switch January 13 event by hitting the play button below.