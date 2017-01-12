Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders Start From Friday In ‘Limited Quantity’: Nintendo

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders Start From Friday In ‘Limited Quantity’: Nintendo

Highlights

  • The Nintendo World Store New York will take Switch pre-orders from Friday
  • The console will be in limited supply
  • Price and release date information will be revealed soon

With the Nintendo Switch price and release date to be revealed by the company at an event tomorrow, that hasn’t stopped the Nintendo World Store — its retail arm — from announcing that pre-orders for the console will begin on January 13 at 9am EST (7:30pm IST) at its New York outlet.

This comes after retailers across the world have already listed the console for pre-order including GameStop’s Italy and US branches as well as UK’s Gameseek and Australia’s EB Games.

Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

In addition to this, the Nintendo World New York Twitter account states that quantities will be in limited supply. No surprise given how tough it is to acquire a NES Classic. Nintendo console in general are painful to get during their launch window. Even the Wii U was hard to find. And it seems that the Switch will follow the same trajectory.

Earlier in the week Japanese financial publication Nikkei claimed that the price of the Nintendo Switch will be JPY 25,000. Despite a direct currency conversion pegging the US price at around $213, it should end up being $250.

Nintendo Switch Accessory Leak Shows PS4-Like Gameplay Recording Feature

The reason for this is the price of Nintendo’s previous consoles. At launch, the Wii cost JPY 25,000 (around $213) in Japan with the US price being $250. The difference is because the Japanese edition of the Wii did not include any bundled games while the US version did.

In the past Nikkei reported that Nintendo stopped production of the Wii U, which the company vehemently denied despite it being true. This latest report is in line with previous ones suggesting a similar price point.

Nonetheless, we should know more about this and other Nintendo Switch features when Nintendo lifts the lid on its price, features, and games later this week. In the run up to that, we've pieced together everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch prior to release in the debut of our new podcast, Transition.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode, where we talk about what to expect from the Nintendo Switch January 13 event by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch preorder, Nintendo World, Nintendo Switch price, Nintendo Switch release date
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
LG G6 With Waterproofing Abilities, Wireless Charging Teased for MWC 2017 Launch
Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events Is a Delightful and Zany Journey
VR Glasses
Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders Start From Friday In ‘Limited Quantity’: Nintendo
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  3. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  5. HTC U Ultra and U Play First Impressions
  6. Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
  7. Lenovo P2 Review
  8. Watch Today's HTC Phone Launch Event Live
  9. HTC Launches U Ultra and U Play With Sense Companion
  10. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.