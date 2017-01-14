Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nintendo Switch Online Service Turns NES and SNES Games Into Monthly Rentals

 
14 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo Switch Online Service Turns NES and SNES Games Into Monthly Rentals

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch Online Service gives you a free NES or SNES game
  • These are doled out monthly
  • But unless you buy them, they're not playable after a month

At the Nintendo Switch event, aside from announcing when you can buy a Nintendo Switch and how much you’d be paying for it, Nintendo also revealed the Nintendo Switch Online Service.

Much like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live, you’ll need the Nintendo Switch Online Service to play multiplayer games online. Nintendo has also tacked on a host of value adds not too dissimilar to the free games available each month on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live.

Nintendo Switch Online Features to Be Paid After Free Trial

The service is available as a free trial until Fall 2017. The company has stated that the games granted for free are titles from the NES and SNES consoles, presumably playable via the Virtual Console — a retro console service launched with the Nintendo Wii back in 2006.

However it appears that subscribers lose access to that free game the next month.

"Subscribers will get to download and play a Nintendo Entertainment System or Super Nintendo Entertainment System game (with newly-added online play) for free for a month," according to Nintendo's website.

This was later confirmed by Wired’s Chris Kohler.

“After a month, you can no longer PLAY the monthly Switch online classic unless you buy it,” he tweeted.

Nintendo Switch Pre-Orders Start From Friday In ‘Limited Quantity’: Nintendo

Compared to Sony and Microsoft services, which lets you keep the games as long as you’re subscribed, this essentially ensures they’re rentals until you buy them.

You’d think that Nintendo would double down on its digital presence post the abysmal performance of the Wii U, instead it chooses to give consumers less value than the competition for possibly the same amount of money.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch multiplayer, Nintendo Switch Online Service, Nintendo, SNES, NES
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Nintendo Switch Does Not Have Netflix Claims Netflix Customer Support
VR Glasses
Nintendo Switch Online Service Turns NES and SNES Games Into Monthly Rentals
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours for Nokia 6's First Sale: Report
  2. Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 Spotted in the Wild
  3. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  4. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  5. A Complete List of All the Games Announced for the Nintendo Switch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus May Follow Apple's Example
  7. Nintendo Switch Launch, Nokia 6 Bookings, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Huawei P8 Lite (2017) With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
  9. New Samsung Galaxy A Series Said to Go on Sale in Russia, Price Revealed
  10. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.