Nintendo Gains $2.2 Billion in Market Value After Monster Hunter XX Announcement for Nintendo Switch

 
26 May 2017
Highlights

  • Monster Hunter XX is an action role-playing game
  • The Monster Hunter series has a massive following in Japan
  • Nintendo stock rallied on the Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch reveal

The Nintendo Switch might have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but neither have contributed to a massive spike in its market value like Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross).

With the announcement of Monster Hunter XX for the Nintendo Switch and rising Nintendo Switch sales, the Nintendo’s market value rose by $2.2 billion on the Tokyo stock market.

“Nintendo stock just ended trading +5.48% after the Monster Hunter announcement. That's +$2.2 billion (no typo) in market value in one day,” tweeted Japan video game industry expert Serkan Toto.

Developed by Resident Evil and Street Fighter creator Capcom, Monster Hunter is an action role-playing game that has players square off against giant monsters in high fantasy environments. It is one of the biggest franchises in Japan and maintains a cult following in the US and Europe.

Capcom claims the franchise has sold 40 million units from its inception to March 31, 2017. The first game released in 2004 for the PS2 and has had numerous mainline entries and spin-offs for other platforms such as iOS and now the Nintendo Switch.

The last Monster Hunter games to make it to India were those on the PSP. Although Capcom has a local presence, it’s unlikely that Monster Hunter XX would make it here when the game gets localised for markets outside of Japan as Nintendo usually manages publishing duties for it in most territories and considering its lack of concern for India, avid gamers may look to buying it digitally or importing a copy.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, Monster Hunter XX, Capcom
