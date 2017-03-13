Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Issues ‘Not Significant’: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch was launched early this month and its already seen its fair share of issues. These include the Switch dock scratching its tablet screen after repeated use and Joy-Cons — the controllers it ships with, not working on the console.

While Nintendo America boss Reggie Fils-Aime claimed that the former isn’t something the company has experienced (and can be rectified with the correct screen protector), the latter seems to be a point of a bigger point of concern.

“Specifically on Joy-Con syncing, all I can tell you is that we are aware of and have seen some of the reports. We're asking consumers a lot of questions. That's why we want to get consumers on our help line, so we can get as much information to understand the situation as possible,” Fils-Aime said in an interview with Time magazine.

“And so we are in a fact-finding mode, to really understand the situation and the scenarios. And with that information, we'll look and see what the next steps are.”

It appears that Nintendo has come back with its findings, issuing the following statement to Time:

”The number [of Joy-Con replacement or repair requests received] is not significant, and is consistent with what we’ve seen for any new hardware we have launched."

In our experience, we’re yet to encounter this problem with the Switch. However we’d recommend checking the console thoroughly before purchasing, unless of course, you’re willing to deal with what could be a lengthy return process considering the Nintendo Switch has already sold out.

