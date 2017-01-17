Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip Will Be Sold Separately

 
17 January 2017
Highlights

  • Bundled Joy-Con Grip doesn't charge Joy-Con
  • Joy-Con Charging Grip costs $30
  • Nintendo seems to be charging a premium for accessories

It's come to light that the Joy-Con Grip, included in the $300 Nintendo Switch launch bundle, doesn't let you charge your controllers while you play. Instead, you will need a separately sold Joy-Con Charging Grip, which costs $30 (about Rs. 2,000).

The standard Joy-Con Grip is merely a matte finish hanger for your pair of Joy-Con, which gives you the more traditional feel of a controller. It's not the same thing as the one sold separately, unlike what you’d naturally assume.

The hint lies in the name – the one sold standalone is called a Joy-Con Charging Grip, which includes a USB slot unlike the grip sold with the Switch. That means the premium translucent $30 addition allows you to charge your pair of Joy-Con while your Switch device is docked into its station.

Not bundling this with the Switch seems like a bit of a cheap move on Nintendo’s part, which will most likely justify its omission to keep the base cost low. For what it’s worth, the Joy-Con has a battery life of around 20 hours, though it will get shorter with use.

It does take three and a half hours to charge them back though, so if you don’t get the Charging Grip, you won’t be able to play during that time in docked mode.

This also ties into the bigger issue of accessory cost that's already piling up with the Switch - a Switch Pro Controller, more ergonomic and longer-lasting, costs $70 (about Rs. 4,800). An additional pair of Joy-Con, should you need one, will also run you $80 (about Rs. 5,400).

Nintendo is also not bundling a single game with the console, in a contrast to how Wii came with Wii Sports. Two launch titles that have a price tag - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and 1, 2, Switch - come in at $60 and $50 respectively (about Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 3,400).

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con
Akhil Arora

