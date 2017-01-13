Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nintendo Switch Is Region-Free Nintendo Confirms

 
13 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo Switch Is Region-Free Nintendo Confirms

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch will work with games bought the world over
  • This was confirmed at the Nintendo Switch event
  • The Nintendo Switch is out from March 3

After much speculation, Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is region-free. This was stated by Nintendo President Tatusmi Kimishima at Nintendo's event today.

What this means is, like the PS4, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One S, the Nintendo Switch may not need a stepdown transformer or another adapter if you buy it in a country like the US, but plan to use it in another country, for example, India. Prior to this, Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Switch will cost $299 and has a March 3 release date.

Nintendo Switch Price and Release Date Announced

It might also mean Switch games, unlike games for the the GameCube, Wii, and Wii U, could be region-free as well — so what you buy in a country that supports the NTSC U/C standard would work fine in other nations that use the PAL format like India, and vice versa. This however seems unlikely given that Nintendo made it tough to make Miitomo account if you weren't in a country where it launched.

This was inferred after users from popular gaming forum NeoGAF digged deeper into the Nintendo Switch's FCC filings.

“AC Adapter input: AC 100 – 240 V, 50 / 60 Hz, 1 A is a power brick with worldwide compatibility. This heavily points towards the console being region-free,” suggests NeoGAF user Thraktor. Incidentally, the Wii U had the same specifications.

Other interesting slivers of information parsed from this FCC filing include support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, including 802.11ac MIMO, Bluetooth 4.0, as well as having been tested in and confirmed to work in temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) to 35 degrees C (95 degrees Fahrenheit). And there should be support for USB Type-C charging too.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Event, Nintendo Switch Region Free
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Nintendo Switch Price and Release Date Announced
MobiKwik App Now Available in 5 More Regional Languages
VR Glasses
Nintendo Switch Is Region-Free Nintendo Confirms
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Press Render Points at Front Fingerprint Scanner
  2. Reliance Jio to Reportedly Launch 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Soon
  3. Futuristic Concept Browser Opera Neon Launched for Windows and Mac
  4. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  5. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  6. Lenovo P2 Review
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  8. HTC Launches U Ultra and U Play With Sense Companion
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  10. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.