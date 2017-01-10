Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nintendo Switch GameStop Pre-Order Page Confirms Pokemon Stars?

 
10 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo Switch GameStop Pre-Order Page Confirms Pokemon Stars?

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch release month is March
  • No exact date has been revealed by Nintendo
  • The Nintendo Switch price and release date should be revealed this week

With Nintendo announcing the Nintendo Switch price and exact release date later in the week, GameStop US has already put up a pre-order page for the console.

Unlike GameStop Italy which listed a placeholder price, it has no mention of what to expect but it does have one paragraph that could confirm a Pokemon game in development for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specifications, Games, Controllers, and Everything You Need to Know

"Nintendo Switch games will include new title offerings from Mario, Splatoon, Zelda, the NBA and more! You will even be able to play Skyrim on the go, or Pokemon at home with the Nintendo Switch," GameStop's pre-order page reads.

While the aforementioned games were visible in the Nintendo Switch reveal video from the company, Pokemon was not. Hence it could allude to Pokemon Stars.

According to multiple sources speaking to Eurogamer, Pokemon Stars is the codename for a new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. It will be a new version of Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

It seems that there will be some form of connectivity between all three games with Pokemon being tradable via the Pokemon Box app. There might be more Pokemon to collect in Pokemon Stars although not all of Eurogamer’s sources could verify this.

The game will apparently feature the same map, routes, cities, and art style, albeit at a higher resolution. It could be out later in 2017 although it was pegged for a Summer launch on the Nintendo Switch.

This isn’t a new concept. Rather, developer GameFreak has done this in the past as well.

“Earlier generations of Pokemon games have featured a third title launched later with expanded features - Pokemon Yellow followed Game Boy originals Red and Blue to start this trend, which continued through until Pokemon Platinum followed Diamond and Pearl on DS,” Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips stated.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sun and Moon, Pokemon Stars, Pokemon Stars Release Date, Nintendo NX, Switch, Pokemon, GameStop, Nintendo Switch Pre order, Nintendo Switch preorder
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Microsoft Confirms Scalebound Cancelled for Xbox One and Windows 10
VR Glasses
Nintendo Switch GameStop Pre-Order Page Confirms Pokemon Stars?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Nintendo Switch GameStop Pre-Order Page Confirms Pokemon Stars?
  2. How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free, Even Now
  3. Here's Everything We Know About the Samsung Galaxy S8 So Far
  4. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  5. Nokia 6, iPhone's 10th Birthday, Lenovo P2, and More: Your 360 Daily
  6. Apple Expected to Launch Three iPad Models in Q2 2017
  7. Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive Scalebound Cancelled: Report
  8. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
  9. As iPhone Turns 10, CEO Tim Cook Says 'Best Is Yet to Come'
  10. Dell Unveils Latitude 5000 Series 2-in-1 Business Laptops Ahead of CES
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.