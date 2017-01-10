Nintendo Switch GameStop Pre-Order Page Confirms Pokemon Stars?

With Nintendo announcing the Nintendo Switch price and exact release date later in the week, GameStop US has already put up a pre-order page for the console.

Unlike GameStop Italy which listed a placeholder price, it has no mention of what to expect but it does have one paragraph that could confirm a Pokemon game in development for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specifications, Games, Controllers, and Everything You Need to Know

"Nintendo Switch games will include new title offerings from Mario, Splatoon, Zelda, the NBA and more! You will even be able to play Skyrim on the go, or Pokemon at home with the Nintendo Switch," GameStop's pre-order page reads.

While the aforementioned games were visible in the Nintendo Switch reveal video from the company, Pokemon was not. Hence it could allude to Pokemon Stars.

According to multiple sources speaking to Eurogamer, Pokemon Stars is the codename for a new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. It will be a new version of Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

It seems that there will be some form of connectivity between all three games with Pokemon being tradable via the Pokemon Box app. There might be more Pokemon to collect in Pokemon Stars although not all of Eurogamer’s sources could verify this.

The game will apparently feature the same map, routes, cities, and art style, albeit at a higher resolution. It could be out later in 2017 although it was pegged for a Summer launch on the Nintendo Switch.

This isn’t a new concept. Rather, developer GameFreak has done this in the past as well.

“Earlier generations of Pokemon games have featured a third title launched later with expanded features - Pokemon Yellow followed Game Boy originals Red and Blue to start this trend, which continued through until Pokemon Platinum followed Diamond and Pearl on DS,” Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips stated.