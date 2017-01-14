Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nintendo Switch Does Not Have Netflix Claims Netflix Customer Support

 
14 January 2017
Nintendo Switch Does Not Have Netflix Claims Netflix Customer Support

Highlights

  • Netflix is gauging customer interest for its service to be on the Switch
  • At the moment there are no plans for it
  • This could seriously hamper the console's secondary features

With the Nintendo Switch's price and release date finally revealed at an event in Japan, finer details regarding the console are slowly emerging.

According to Netflix's customer support, the Nintendo Switch does not support popular TV and movie streaming service Netflix.

"Great to hear, thank you for waiting, I just checked the information but we still haven't received any updates regarding this, at this time it doesn't support Netflix, however we are taking feedback regarding this, this is to make Netflix aware of the customers that enquire [a]bout this or are interested in this," said a Netflix customer service representative to a user on popular gaming forum NeoGAF.

Nintendo Switch Price and Release Date Announced

This could be a major blow to the console. Netflix has more than 80 million subscribers the world over. It's even available on seemingly underpowered devices such as the PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS in addition to the Wii U, the PS3, the PS4, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One.

Nonetheless, the Nintendo Switch has a solid line up of launch games to cover up the lack of secondary functionality such as Netflix for movie and TV show streaming. With Arms, 1 2 Switch, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild available at launch, there's a lot for fans to look forward to. Crucially, plenty of details about the UI and OS were left out of the Nintendo Switch event leaving us wondering what to expect.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

We discuss everything we know about the Nintendo Switch on Transition, our new podcast on gaming and pop culture. You can subscribe to it via RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

