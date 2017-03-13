Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Already Hacked Using iOS 9.3 Webkit Exploit

 
13 March 2017
Nintendo Switch Already Hacked Using iOS 9.3 Webkit Exploit

Highlights

  • Proof of concept on how to hack the Nintendo Switch has been made public
  • The console has been available for just 10 days
  • It can be hacked using an iOS 9.3 webkit exploit

Over the weekend hacker qwertyoruiop — who contributed to the PS4 1.76 jailbreak and known for jailbreaking multiple iOS versions — tweeted a picture of what appeared to be proof of the Nintendo Switch being hacked.

Nintendo Switch Review

 

Now, developer LiveOverflow has published a proof of concept that confirms an iOS 9.3 webkit exploit is working on the Nintendo Switch.  Being proof of concept, at the moment this means very little for end users. But it does confirm that the Nintendo Switch’s browser, which is used for tasks such as logging into Wi-Fi and not directly accessible by consumers, is vulnerable to attack.

Want to Buy the Nintendo Switch In India? You Need to Read This First

However for the hacking community, this is a starting point to analyse the Nintendo Switch OS. It is possible to poke around its memory and gain a deeper understanding of its firmware. We’re still far away from complete access to the Switch’s functions, but it’s a start. How soon Nintendo releases a firmware update to rectify this remains to be seen but considering how well the Switch has sold in its first week, it would like to see its games sell as well, more so with a diligent effort its made to rope in indie developers.

 

Nintendo Switch Uses Friend Codes to Add Friends

Suffice to say, it’s amusing that its easier to hack the Switch than it is to buy one at this juncture.

We discuss the Nintendo Switch on the Transition, Gadgets 360’s gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch hack, Nintendo Switch Jailbreak, Switch hack, Switch jailbreak, Nintendo Switch piracy, Nintendo Switch pirated games, Switch games, Nintendo Switch browser exploit, iOS 9.3, iOS 9.3 jailbreak, qwertyoruiop
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review
Celkon Millennia Q599 Ufeel
Nintendo Switch Already Hacked Using iOS 9.3 Webkit Exploit
 
 

