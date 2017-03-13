Over the weekend hacker qwertyoruiop — who contributed to the PS4 1.76 jailbreak and known for jailbreaking multiple iOS versions — tweeted a picture of what appeared to be proof of the Nintendo Switch being hacked.

Now, developer LiveOverflow has published a proof of concept that confirms an iOS 9.3 webkit exploit is working on the Nintendo Switch. Being proof of concept, at the moment this means very little for end users. But it does confirm that the Nintendo Switch’s browser, which is used for tasks such as logging into Wi-Fi and not directly accessible by consumers, is vulnerable to attack.

However for the hacking community, this is a starting point to analyse the Nintendo Switch OS. It is possible to poke around its memory and gain a deeper understanding of its firmware. We’re still far away from complete access to the Switch’s functions, but it’s a start. How soon Nintendo releases a firmware update to rectify this remains to be seen but considering how well the Switch has sold in its first week, it would like to see its games sell as well, more so with a diligent effort its made to rope in indie developers.

Suffice to say, it’s amusing that its easier to hack the Switch than it is to buy one at this juncture.

