Nintendo Switch Accessory Leak Shows PS4-Like Gameplay Recording Feature

 
11 January 2017
Nintendo Switch Accessory Leak Shows PS4-Like Gameplay Recording Feature

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch could feature game recording
  • This is something you can already do on the PS4 and Xbox One
  • Nintendo should reveal more information on the Switch later this week

Following a listing of the Nintendo Switch’s accessories and their price points on the website of a Norwegian retailer, it appears that there’s even more prepped for the Nintendo Switch launch in March.

Nintendo Switch Accessories Priced by Norwegian Retailer

Aside from system cases, clean and protect kits, and power adapters that we reported earlier, one of the accessories includes a controller made by Hori — a well known Japan-based accessory manufacturer. It resembles the Wii U Pro controller with one interesting addition — a record button, the icon for it is what you’d find on a VCR or recording software. Images of this, along with other accessories have been posted on popular gaming forum, NeoGAF.

This could imply that the Nintendo Switch may have some form of gameplay recording feature. An interesting move for a variety of reasons.

Nintendo Switch Price to Be $250: Report

For one, Nintendo’s stance on user-generated content has been seen as avaricious by many. Secondly, it looks like it’s implemented in a fashion similar to how Sony designed the DualShock 4 with its Share button. Amusing as Nintendo is usually known for putting its own spin on industry-accepted trends.

Nonetheless, we should know more about this and other Nintendo Switch features when Nintendo lifts the lid on its price, features, and games later this week.

In the run up to that, we've pieced together everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch prior to release in the debut of our new podcast, Transition.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode, where we talk about what to expect from the Nintendo Switch January 12 event by hitting the play button below.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

