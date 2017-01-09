Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nintendo Switch Accessories Priced by Norwegian Retailer

 
09 January 2017
Nintendo Switch Accessories Priced by Norwegian Retailer

Highlights

  • Nintendo Switch accessories may include covers and chargers
  • These were listed by Norwegian CDON.com
  • Nintendo should officially reveal these later in the week

With the Nintendo Switch release date and price to be known this week, retailers have gone ahead and listed accessories for the console. Norwegian retailer CDON.com listed several accessories for the Nintendo Switch. A full list is as follows.

Nintendo Switch accessories

  • Zelda Starter Kit Sheikh Eye Edition
  • Zelda Starter Kit Links Tunic Edition
  • Mario Starter Kit M Edition
  • Mario Starter Kit Pattern Edition
  • Starter Kit System Case
  • Mario System Case
  • Zelda System Case
  • Secure Travel Game Case
  • JoyCon Gel Guards
  • Clean and Protect Kit
  • Mono Communicator
  • Stereo Wired Headset
  • Vehicle Power Adapter

The price of some of these has been listed. These include NOK 249 (around Rs. 2,000) for the Switch Mono Communicator and NOK 549 (about Rs. 4,400) for the Switch Stereo Wired Headset. This comes after Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei stated that the price of the Nintendo Switch will be JPY 25,000. Despite a direct currency conversion pegging the US price at around $213, it should end up being $250.

The reason for this is the price of Nintendo’s previous consoles. At launch, the Wii cost JPY 25,000 (around $213) in Japan with the US price being $250. The difference is because the Japanese edition of the Wii did not include any bundled games while the US version did.

In the past Nikkei reported that Nintendo stopped production of the Wii U, which the company vehemently denied despite it being true. This latest report is in line with previous ones suggesting a similar price point.

“UK specialist gaming retail chain GAME has been informed of the Nintendo Switch’s wholesale price to retailers, and is planning on selling their basic SKU (stock keeping unit) of the system in stores for £199.99,” a post on LetsPlayVideoGames reads.

“We have also learned that a separate SKU featuring more internal storage and a packed in game is planned to sell at £249.99. We have heard rumours as to what this pack in game is, but we currently have only one source on this information so we are unwilling to talk about that pack in title at this time. Both our sources have told us that additional Switch Pro Controllers are expected to sell at launch for £39.99 at GAME.”

This would, if Nintendo’s plans bear fruition, result in a dollar pricing of $249.99 (approximately Rs. 17,000) and $299.99 (around Rs. 20,250) respectively.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Nintendo Switch Handheld, Nintendo Switch, Switch, Switch accessories, Nintendo Switch price, Switch price, Nintendo Switch accessories price
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Nintendo Switch Accessories Priced by Norwegian Retailer
 
 

