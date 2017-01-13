Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nintendo Switch Accessories Price Detailed

 
13 January 2017
Nintendo Switch Accessories Price Detailed

Highlights

  • Nintendo Switch arrives March 3
  • Joy-Con pair costs $80
  • Switch Pro Controller is priced at $70

Nintendo revealed its newest console – the Nintendo Switch – at an event in Tokyo on Friday, which will be available March 3 for $300 (about Rs. 20,000). Although the company talked about accessories, it strayed away from mentioning the pricing on all of them. Thankfully, we now have more clarity.

The one item that you won’t get in the box is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which looks like an Xbox controller or DualShock 4, and features almost unlimited battery life, just like the Wii U controller. It will cost $70 (about Rs. 4,800).

For those who would like an extra set of Joy-Con controllers, it will cost $80 (about Rs. 5,400) for a new pair, be it grey, blue, red, or blue-red. You’ll also be able to pick up a single Joy-Con as well, at $50 (about Rs. 3,400).

Should you lose or damage your Joy-Con charging grip, a replacement will cost $30 (about Rs. 2,000). The Switch Dock Set – including the dock, power adapter, and HDMI cable – comes in at $90 (about Rs. 6,000).

There’s also a Joy-Con Wheel, which lets you attach your Joy-Con into a steering wheel, for the added experience during racing games. That will run you $15 (about Rs. 1,000).

At the time of writing, you can’t buy any of the accessories, or pre-order the Switch on Nintendo's website. The company said during the event that pre-orders won’t be open in Japan until January 21, so expect more information at the end of next week.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

