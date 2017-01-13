Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nintendo Stock Plummets After Nintendo Switch Price Reveal

 
13 January 2017
Highlights

  • Nintendo stock is down by 1,465 points or 5.81 percent
  • This comes after the Nintendo Switch price of $300 was announced
  • It was earlier speculated that the Switch would be priced at $250

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch today at an event in Japan. Sporting a $299.99 price and a March 3 release date, along with a bevy of games, there seemed to be just enough to make Nintendo fans and newcomers bother with its latest console. Shareholders however, thought differently.

Nintendo stock is down by 1,465 points or 5.81 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after crucial information on the console was announced.

Nintendo Switch Price and Release Date Announced

This should come as no surprise. Prior to the Nintendo Switch event, several analysts and industry experts claimed that a $300 price would kill the console.

"A long-in-the-works revamp to the company's consoles -- the NX, with reveal coming next week -- is liable to come at a price that will result in a "major" disappointment for volume sales, the firm Macquarie says," according to a post on investor website Seeking Alpha. "Speculation is putting the price of the new console between $300 and $350, in line with competing consoles, vs. the Wii's former discount to rival boxes from Sony and Microsoft."

Nintendo Switch Is Region-Free Nintendo Confirms

During the launch of Super Mario Run shareholders pressed the sell button on Nintendo, which tumbled 4.89 percent to JPY 26,225 ($222) by the break - wiping almost $2 billion (roughly Rs. 13,561 crores) off the firm's market capitalisation.

In the run up to the Nintendo Switch event, we've pieced together everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch prior to release in the debut of our new podcast, Transition.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode, where we talk about what to expect from the Nintendo Switch January 13 event by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch
Flipkart Reshuffle Signals Shift to Margins Over Volume

