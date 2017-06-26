Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Announces SNES Classic With 21 Built-In Games Like Super Mario World, Star Fox 2, and More

 
26 June 2017
Nintendo Announces SNES Classic With 21 Built-In Games Like Super Mario World, Star Fox 2, and More

Following up the popular yet hard to find NES Classic, Nintendo has announced the SNES Classic. Short for Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), it comes with 21 built-in games. Here's what you need to know about the next retro console from Nintendo aside from well, it being leaked prior to E3 2017 twice.

SNES Classic release date

The SNES Classic release date is September 29, 2017. It will be available in all markets Nintendo has a presence in such as US, Europe, and Japan. Don't expect an India release date, since Nintendo is not officially present in the country. Although we won't be surprised to see it being made available via the grey market.

SNES Classic price

Nintendo has stated that the SNES Classic will retail for $80 (around Rs. 5,155). Depending on availability, expect that price to skyrocket much like the NES Classic. Nintendo isn't exactly known for meeting demand for its products be it amiibo, the Nintendo Switch, or the NES Classic. The SNES Classic should be no different.

SNES Classic games

Unlike the NES Classic that came with 30 games, the SNES Classic has 21. One of them is the never before released Star Fox 2, which was made at the end of the original SNES' lifecycle. This the full list of games you will get:

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts 
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Yoshi’s Island

SNES Classic - what's in the box

Aside from the aforementioned games, you get the following:

  • One HDMI cable
  • One USB charging cable with an AC adapter
  • Two wired SNES Classic Controllers

SNES Classic availability 

Nintendo has confirmed to Kotaku that the SNES Classic will be available for this year only. The complete quote is as follows:

"We aren’t providing specific numbers, but we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition. 

Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition is currently planned to ship from Sept. 29 until the end of calendar year 2017. At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year.

Our long-term efforts are focused on delivering great games for the Nintendo Switch system and continuing to build momentum for that platform, as well as serving the more than 63 million owners of Nintendo 3DS family systems. We are offering Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition in special recognition of the fans who show tremendous interest our classic content."

Do you see yourself picking up the SNES Classic or do you see this as a nostalgic cash-in? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: SNES Classic, SNES Classic Edition, Super Nintendo, NES Classic, SNES Classic price, SNES Classic Release Date, SNES Classic games, SNES Classic controllers, SNES Classic India, Super Mario World, SNES, SNES mini, Star Fox 2, SNES classic availability
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Nintendo Announces SNES Classic With 21 Built-In Games Like Super Mario World, Star Fox 2, and More
 
 

