Nintendo announced the New 2DS XL late on Thursday, which improves on the original with a foldable design and 82 percent bigger screen. It’s also got additional inputs with a “C Stick” on the front, and "ZL Button" and "ZR Button" on the back. You’ll be able to play the entire 3DS library in 2D, as the name suggests.

At 260 grams, the New Nintendo 2DS XL is also lighter than the New Nintendo 3DS XL, which weighs 329 grams. It also has built-in NFC support function for Amiibo cards and figures. In Japan, you can also use it to make payments at certain stores.

The new Nintendo handheld will be available in Black-Turquoise colour, as you can see in the picture above. The Japanese company is also producing a White-Orange variant, though that one will be only in certain regions, it seems.

“This new addition to Nintendo’s portable hardware line demonstrates our commitment to the hand-held market,” Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s president and COO, said in a statement. “New Nintendo 2DS XL sports a beautiful clamshell design and offers a great balance between price and performance.”

Speaking of price, the New 2DS XL will cost $149.99 (around Rs. 9,600) in the US, CAD 199.99 (around Rs. 9,400) in Canada, AUD 199.95 (around Rs. 9,600) in Australia and New Zealand, and JPY 14,980 (around Rs. 8,700) in Japan. Nintendo says it’s meant to give consumers a third handheld option that fits neatly, in terms of both pricing and features, between the old 2DS and the New 3DS XL.

Nintendo will also release new games for the 3DS family on the console’s launch day, in Hey! Pikmin, and Miitopia. Japan is getting more titles on the same day - 100% Pascal Sensei: Kanpeki Paint Bombers, The Snack World: Trejarers, and Ever Oasis.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL arrives first in Australia and New Zealand on June 15, then Japan on July 13, and US and Canada on July 28. Nintendo has yet to make an announcement for Europe, and as always, it won’t be officially available in India.