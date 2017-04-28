Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo's New 2DS XL Is Lighter, Sports Improved Design and Larger Display

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nintendo's New 2DS XL Is Lighter, Sports Improved Design and Larger Display

Highlights

  • New 2DS XL has 82 percent bigger screen than original
  • It'll be available in Black-Turquoise, or White-Orange colours
  • Launching June in Australia, July in Japan and North America

Nintendo announced the New 2DS XL late on Thursday, which improves on the original with a foldable design and 82 percent bigger screen. It’s also got additional inputs with a “C Stick” on the front, and "ZL Button" and "ZR Button" on the back. You’ll be able to play the entire 3DS library in 2D, as the name suggests.

At 260 grams, the New Nintendo 2DS XL is also lighter than the New Nintendo 3DS XL, which weighs 329 grams. It also has built-in NFC support function for Amiibo cards and figures. In Japan, you can also use it to make payments at certain stores.

The new Nintendo handheld will be available in Black-Turquoise colour, as you can see in the picture above. The Japanese company is also producing a White-Orange variant, though that one will be only in certain regions, it seems.

“This new addition to Nintendo’s portable hardware line demonstrates our commitment to the hand-held market,” Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s president and COO, said in a statement. “New Nintendo 2DS XL sports a beautiful clamshell design and offers a great balance between price and performance.”

Speaking of price, the New 2DS XL will cost $149.99 (around Rs. 9,600) in the US, CAD 199.99 (around Rs. 9,400) in Canada, AUD 199.95 (around Rs. 9,600) in Australia and New Zealand, and JPY 14,980 (around Rs. 8,700) in Japan. Nintendo says it’s meant to give consumers a third handheld option that fits neatly, in terms of both pricing and features, between the old 2DS and the New 3DS XL.

nintendo new 2ds xl mario Nintendo New 2DS XL Mario

Nintendo will also release new games for the 3DS family on the console’s launch day, in Hey! Pikmin, and Miitopia. Japan is getting more titles on the same day - 100% Pascal Sensei: Kanpeki Paint Bombers, The Snack World: Trejarers, and Ever Oasis.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL arrives first in Australia and New Zealand on June 15, then Japan on July 13, and US and Canada on July 28. Nintendo has yet to make an announcement for Europe, and as always, it won’t be officially available in India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo New 2DS XL, Nintendo 2DS
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out
Vivo V5 Plus
Nintendo's New 2DS XL Is Lighter, Sports Improved Design and Larger Display
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 5 Lite
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. Is Now the Best Time to Switch to iPhone in India?
  3. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out
  6. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  7. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins
  9. BlackBerry KEYone QWERTY Android Smartphone Will Go on Sale on May 31
  10. Nintendo Announces New 2DS XL That's Lighter and Sports a Larger Display
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.