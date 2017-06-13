Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Spotlight at E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

 
13 June 2017
Nintendo Spotlight at E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • Super Mario Odyssey could be front and centre
  • Expect more details on Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  • Nintendo could outline its online strategy further

The Nintendo event at E3 2017 is called Nintendo Spotlight. Last year saw an emphasis on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This year should see Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and a host of other Nintendo Switch games. Here's what you need to know.

Nintendo E3 2017 live stream start time and date

The Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017 begins at 9pm PDT on June 12 (9:30 am IST on June 13).

Where to watch the Nintendo E3 2017 live stream

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

Nintendo E3 2017 live stream - what to expect

Super Mario Odyssey should have an official release date (which, like most things at E3 2017 was leaked alongside a delay for Xenoblade Chronicles 2) as well as additional gameplay information and features. Splatoon 2 may see some more details revealed too. We could also see Nintendo explain plans for its online infrastructure for the Nintendo Switch too. Perhaps Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch could see a release date and Nintendo's plans for the Virtual Console may be made public as well.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, E3, E3 2017, Nintendo Spotlight, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Nintendo Switch Online, Virtual Console, Skyrim
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Nintendo Spotlight at E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect
 
 

