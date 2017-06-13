The Nintendo event at E3 2017 is called Nintendo Spotlight. Last year saw an emphasis on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This year should see Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and a host of other Nintendo Switch games. Here's what you need to know.

Nintendo E3 2017 live stream start time and date

The Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017 begins at 9pm PDT on June 12 (9:30 am IST on June 13).

Where to watch the Nintendo E3 2017 live stream

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

Nintendo's website

The Nintendo Twitch channel

The Nintendo YouTube channel

Nintendo E3 2017 live stream - what to expect

Super Mario Odyssey should have an official release date (which, like most things at E3 2017 was leaked alongside a delay for Xenoblade Chronicles 2) as well as additional gameplay information and features. Splatoon 2 may see some more details revealed too. We could also see Nintendo explain plans for its online infrastructure for the Nintendo Switch too. Perhaps Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch could see a release date and Nintendo's plans for the Virtual Console may be made public as well.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.