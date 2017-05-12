Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

New Thief Game and Movie in Development: Report

 
12 May 2017
New Thief Game and Movie in Development: Report

Highlights

  • The fifth instalment in the Thief series is reportedly in the works
  • A movie is on the way as well
  • Square Enix is yet to officially confirm this

A new game in the Thief series of first-person stealth titles is in the works and it's being developed by Eidos.

Yes, while Square Enix is looking to sell Hitman developer IO Interactive, it appears that not all the studios owned outside of Japan are working on games based on the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, or the oft-rumoured Tomb Raider game reportedly titled Shadow of the Tomb Raider

According to film production company Straight Up Films, a new Thief game is in the works and it will be accompanied by a movie as well. As per the details on its website (via GameInformer) this is what you can expect:

"Thief is an action epic poised to be the next great multi-platform franchise.

Originally released in 1998 by Eidos Interactive (Deus Ex) and distributed by Square Enix (Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy), the Thief series has spanned over fifteen years and four sequels continually retaining loyal audiences and attracting new fans with each iteration. Widely considered to be one of the greatest games ever created, a fifth sequel is currently in development to be released in step with this motion picture adaptation.

Steeped in the steam-punk world created by the video game, the film will tell a new chapter in the storied world of the series’ hero."

The last Thief game was poorly received critically and commercially. To see Eidos revisit the series would be intriguing. More so when you consider that there's a movie to go along with it. While Square Enix is yet to confirm any of this, if true, it's heartening to know that it hasn't turned its back on one of its most respected and revered franchises.

Tags: Thief, Thief 4, Thief 5, Thief Movie, Eidos, Straight Up Films, PS4, Xbox One, PC, PC games, PC gaming, Square Enix
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

New Thief Game and Movie in Development: Report
 
 

