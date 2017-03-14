New Overwatch Hero Orisa Release Date Revealed

Orisa, the new Overwatch hero has a release date. She will be playable from March 21 according to a tweet from the official Overwatch account. Expect an update for Overwatch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on the day.

Unlike Bastion — one of the game’s more popular robot heroes that fills a defensive role, Orisa a tank class robot character that can absorb large amounts of damage and has her gameplay designed around protection.

Overwatch maker Blizzard’s inlcusion of Orisa makes her the sixth tank character in the game after D.Va, Reinhardt, Winston, Zarya, and Roadhog. She’s also the first tank hero added after the game’s release following the offensive-focussed Sombra.

"Orisa serves as the central anchor of her team, and defends her teammates from the frontline with a protective barrier. She can attack from long range, fortify her own defenses, launch graviton charges to slow and move enemies, and deploy a Supercharger to boost the damage output of multiple allies at once,"reads the description on the Overwatch site.

Orisa abilities list

Fusion Driver: Orisa’s automatic projectile cannon delivers sustained damage, but slows her movement while she fires it.

Fortify: Orisa temporarily reduces damage she takes, and cannot be affected by action-impairing effects.

Halt: Orisa launches a graviton charge which she can detonate, slowing nearby enemies and pulling them towards the explosion.

Protective barrier: Orisa throws out a stationary barrier that can protect her and her allies from enemy fire.

Supercharger: Orisa deploys a device to increase damage inflicted by allies within her line of sight.

With a steady stream of updates and new game modes, we won't be surprised to see the next Overwatch hero being a defence-based one. Sombra was the game’s new offence addition, Ana was unveiled as a support character, and Orisa as a tank, making it possible to play as a new defensive hero next. Would that be Doomfist? The character that’s been teased prior to the game’s release and recently in the news for Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews lobbying for his role? Hopefully Blizzard reveals all at this year’s BlizzCon.