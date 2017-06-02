Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Need for Speed Payback Release Date, Price, and Editions Revealed

 
02 June 2017
Need for Speed Payback Release Date, Price, and Editions Revealed

Highlights

  • Need for Speed Payback is out on November 10 worldwide
  • Those with EA Access can play it from November 2
  • There is a Deluxe Edition as well

Need for Speed Payback for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One is out on November 10. Those subscribing to EA Access should be able to play it from November 2. There’s also the Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition as well. Purchasing it allows a three-day early access from November 7.

In terms of price, the standard edition of the game is available for pre-order for $60 in the US. No price has been mentioned for India yet, though it would be safe to say that Amazon India - EA’s exclusive retail partner in the country, would follow a similar price for Need for Speed Payback in India at Rs. 3,999.

Need for Speed 2017 Is Need for Speed Payback: What You Need to Know

It’s also safe to assume the PC version of Need for Speed Payback will cost Rs. 3,499 when it’s up for pre-order on EA’s Origin download service.

According to a store listing from Amazon US spotted by Gematsu, it seems to be inline with the story-rich predecessors such as Need for Speed Most Wanted, The Run, and Undercover what with car battles, cop pursuits, and set pieces. Rather than finishing first or being the best, the emphasis appears to be on playing out an action driving fantasy akin to Forza Horizon 3 albeit with a larger narrative.

The game is set in Fortune Valley which seems to based on Las Vegas. Borrowing a leaf from Grand Theft Auto V’s playbook, you’ll be able to drive as three different characters against The House which is described as “a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops”.

Samsung Partners MSME Ministry to Open New Technical Training Schools
Need for Speed Payback Release Date, Price, and Editions Revealed
 
 

