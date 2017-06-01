Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Need for Speed 2017 Full Reveal on June 2

 
01 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Need for Speed 2017 Full Reveal on June 2

Highlights

  • Need for Speed 2017's actual title and setting to be confirmed on June 2
  • The game is in development at Ghost Games - creator of 2015's NFS
  • Need for Speed 2017 will be playable offline

Need for Speed 2017's title, gameplay, settings, and characters should be revealed on June 2 at 6:30pm IST. This was teased by publisher EA via the official Need for Speed Facebook page.

Little is known about the next entry in the Need for Speed franchise other than that it's coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We won't be surprised to see developer Ghost Games support iterative consoles such as the PS4 Pro and Xbox Scorpio as well.

What is known is that the game will be playable offline. A welcome change given how 2015's edition required a persistent online connection. 

When confirming the existence of Need for Speed 2017 earlier in the year, Ghost Games stated that it will be playable in daylight versus 2015's game being night only. Car customisation is making a return and expect it to be as deep as ever.

“It’s not going away and it will play as strong a role as ever as we move forward into the next game and beyond,” the studio claimed.

It will be open-world as well, like nearly every game this generation.

“Whether you’re checking out your freshly customised ride or smoking the competition in an event up in the canyons, you’re going to want a world that not only looks beautiful, but offers you the space in which to do the things you want,” Ghost Games' post read at the time.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Need For Speed, Need for Speed 2017, Ghost Games, Need for Speed Reveal, EA, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, NFS 2017
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Moto Z2 Play Launched, Sony Xperia XZ Premium Comes to India, Nokia 3310 Back in Stock, and More: Your 360 Daily
Need for Speed 2017 Full Reveal on June 2
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
  2. Nokia 3310 (2017) Review
  3. Yu Yureka Black With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched at Rs. 8,999
  4. Molecular Black Hole Created Using World's Most Powerful Laser
  5. Moto Z2 Play With Moto Mod Support, Front Flash Launched
  6. Moto Z2 Play Looks Set to Launch in Select Markets
  7. Moto Z2 Play, Sony Xperia XZ Premium Launch & Nokia 3310 Stock: 360 Daily
  8. Adobe Scan App With Text Recognition Launched for Android and iOS
  9. Sony Xperia XZ Premium With Snapdragon 835, 960fps camera Comes to India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Variant With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.