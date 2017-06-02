Unlike other titles, Need for Speed 2017 hasn't had a ton of leaks around it just yet. Publisher EA has already stated it will be playable offline. Little else is known about the next entry in the Need for Speed franchise other than that it's coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We won't be surprised to see developer Ghost Games support iterative consoles such as the PS4 Pro and Xbox Scorpio as well.

Need for Speed 2017 gameplay reveal time and date

The Need for Speed 2017 reveal begins at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) on June 2.

Need for Speed 2017 gameplay reveal - what to expect

Gameplay aside, EA should also highlight the game's release date, protagonists, setting, modes, and what to expect in terms of story. With 2015's Need for Speed doubling down on cheesy voice acting and dialogue, we won't be surprised to see developer Ghost Games showing off more of the same. Of course, expect an actual name for the game too.

Where to watch the Need for Speed 2017 gameplay reveal

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

The official Need for Speed YouTube channel

EA’s Twitch channel

Are you interested in the next entry in the Need for Speed series? Or has 2015's Need for Speed and Need for Speed Rivals done enough to slake your thirst? Let us know in the comments.