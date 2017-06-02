Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Need for Speed 2017 Gameplay Reveal; How to Watch Live Stream

 
02 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Need for Speed 2017 Gameplay Reveal; How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • Need for Speed 2017's reveal is from 6:30pm IST on June 2
  • Expect information on its release date
  • Story and setting would be highlighted as well

Unlike other titles, Need for Speed 2017 hasn't had a ton of leaks around it just yet. Publisher EA has already stated it will be playable offline. Little else is known about the next entry in the Need for Speed franchise other than that it's coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We won't be surprised to see developer Ghost Games support iterative consoles such as the PS4 Pro and Xbox Scorpio as well.

Need for Speed 2017 gameplay reveal time and date

The Need for Speed 2017 reveal begins at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST) on June 2.

Need for Speed 2017 gameplay reveal - what to expect

Gameplay aside, EA should also highlight the game's release date, protagonists, setting, modes, and what to expect in terms of story. With 2015's Need for Speed doubling down on cheesy voice acting and dialogue, we won't be surprised to see developer Ghost Games showing off more of the same. Of course, expect an actual name for the game too.

Where to watch the Need for Speed 2017 gameplay reveal

There are two places for you to check out all the action:

Are you interested in the next entry in the Need for Speed series? Or has 2015's Need for Speed and Need for Speed Rivals done enough to slake your thirst? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Need for Speed 2017, NFS 2017, Need for Speed, Ghost Games, EA
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Mumbai Metro Details Now Available on Google Maps
NASA Set to Launch First Ever Mission to Study Neutron Stars
Need for Speed 2017 Gameplay Reveal; How to Watch Live Stream
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Teased to Be More Compact Than 3T, Pricing Information Tipped
  2. Nokia's New Android Phones Are Expected to Launch in India on June 13
  3. Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite
  4. Nubia Z17 With 8GB RAM and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Launched
  5. Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre Orders in India Today
  7. Moto C With 4G VoLTE Support, 2350mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Password Manager Reports Data Breach, Potential Decryption of User Data
  9. Microsoft's Bing to Offer Easy Access to CBSE Class X Results
  10. Tekken 7 on PC Is the Best and Worst Version of the Game at the Same Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.