The Nintendo Switch and Wii U aren’t the only Nintendo consoles to get Minecraft. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition has been announced during today's Nintendo Direct. As the name suggests, its exclusive to the New 3DS and not any older versions.

Minecraft: New 3DS Edition release date is September 14 and will be available digitally to begin with. There’s a packaged version in the works too. It comes with five skin packs, two texture packs, and some bespoke 3DS features such as a inventory and map on the touchscreen that you can arrange with the 3DS’ stylus if you don’t want to use buttons. This version of the game features both Survival and Creative modes of Minecraft.

Much like Doom and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Minecraft: New 3DS Edition is a pleasant surprise. It’s heartening to see Nintendo still supporting the 3DS with a host of games. Though with Minecraft on almost every device, we wonder how relevant it would be for 3DS owners at this juncture, particularly since its restricted to the newest 3DSes alone.

