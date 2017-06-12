Minecraft servers will be cross-platform. Developer Mojang announced this during the Xbox E3 2017 briefing. What this means is, Windows 10, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile versions of Minecraft will be able to play together.

The sole exception from the announcement was Sony. No mention of the PS4 or PS Vita was made. According to Windows Central’s Jez Corden Sony wasn’t interested in bringing cross-platform Minecraft to its consoles.

“RE: cross platform Minecraft. Yes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation refused,” he tweeted, following it up with, “If you want cross platform Minecraft for PlayStation, bug Sony.”

This isn’t the first time Sony has been unwilling to bring cross-platform play to the PS4 with football meets cars multiplayer title Rocket League not getting the nod for Xbox One versus PS4 play.

"We've been doing that with PS3 and PC, PS4 and PC most recently with Street Fighter 5 and Rocket League and other games. That's nothing new for us, in terms of working with developers and publishers to allow cross-platform play between PC and PS4," said Sony Worldwide Studios' Shuhei Yoshida to Eurogamer at the time.

"Because PC is an open platform it's much more straightforward," Yoshida continued. "Connecting two different closed networks is much more complicated so we have to work with developers and publishers to understand what it is they are trying to accomplish... We also have to look at the technical aspect - and the technical aspect could be the easiest. We also have to look at policy issues and business issues as well."

Eventually Rocket League was made playable for PS4 players to play with those on the PC and not against Xbox One owners. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft is open to a similar arrangement for Minecraft.