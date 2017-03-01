Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War PC System Requirements Unveiled

 
01 March 2017
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War PC System Requirements Unveiled

Highlights

  • Standard edition of the game can be pre-purchased at Rs. 3,999
  • The game is sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Will be made available on August 22

Just shortly after game's official announcement, the system requirements for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War have now been officially released. The system requirements for the sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor have showed up on Steam and the Standard edition can be currently pre-purchased from the game's listing at a price of Rs. 3,999.

Coming first to the minimum requirements, which are bound to be of paramount importance to gamers with ageing computers, the Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will run on systems running Windows 7 SP1 with Platform Update for Windows 7 operating system or later. It needs a minimum of Intel Core i5-2550K processor clocked at 3.4 GHz and 8GB of RAM. In terms of GPU, the game requires a minimum of Nvdia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon HD 7950. It further needs DirectX 11, a broadband connection, and 60GB of disk space to run the game.

If you have a beefy rig and want to run the game on higher settings, the recommended specifications for the game include Windows 10 version 14393.102 or higher, Intel Core i7-3770 processor clocked at 3.4 GHz, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 for Nvidia users and Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480 for the AMD GPU users. Users will again need DirectX 11 and disk space of 60GB in order to run the game.

The Shadow of War will be made available from August 22 for the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC. The Silver and Gold Edition of the games are available for pre-purchase from Steam at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 6,999.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War PC System Requirements Unveiled
 
 

