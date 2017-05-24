After being leaked hours ago, Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Game Pass release date. The service grants Xbox One owners access to 100+ Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for Rs. 699 a month ($9.99 in the US) and was announced earlier in the year. It will be available from June 1.

While it was known that there would be a 14-day free trial for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has stated that those with Xbox Live Gold memberships can avail of it right now, others would have to wait till June 1.

“Beginning today, May 24, all Xbox Live Gold members will get exclusive Early Access to Xbox Game Pass, and can start their 14-day free trial before anyone else. This is our way of saying thank you to our valued Gold members for their continued support,” stated Larry Hyrb, Xbox Director of Programming.

The Xbox Game Pass was being tested by select members of the Xbox Insider Program in the Alpha Preview section from February with a limited number of titles.

“One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that you can discover and download the full titles directly on your Xbox One. That means continuous, full-fidelity gameplay without having to worry about streaming, bandwidth or connectivity issues,” posted Xbox boss Phil Spencer at the time of the Xbox Game Pass announcement earlier in the year.

What’s more is, Xbox Game Pass members get special discounts on games and DLC.

“In addition, all Xbox One games in the catalog – and related add-ons – will be available to purchase at an exclusive discount for Xbox Game Pass members, so you can make the games you love part of your permanent library to play whenever you want. Every month new games will cycle into the subscription with some cycling out, giving you a constantly-updating library of games. Xbox Game Pass is your ticket to endless play,” reads Spencer’s post.