Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Microsoft to Revamp Xbox One Dashboard for Speed, Ease of Access

 
17 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft to Revamp Xbox One Dashboard for Speed, Ease of Access

Highlights

  • Microsoft announced Friday that is improving gaming experiences
  • It also introduced Gaming Mode for Windows 10 PC
  • The updates are expected to roll out in the same time as Creators Update

Microsoft is aiming to refresh the gaming experiences on Xbox and Windows 10 PC with the Windows 10 Creators Update that is slated to arrive somewhere around April. On Friday last week, Microsoft announced that it is introducing 'Game Mode' for Windows 10 PC, but in addition to that the company said it is also updating its Xbox One dashboard for increased speed and improved performance.

Ever since Microsoft brought Xbox One dashboard into being, gamers had been quite discontent with its performance and speed, and the Redmond giant now seems assertive on pushing updates to its Xbox gaming platform throughout the year. "Every Xbox One will see an update coming to the Guide that will make it faster to complete common tasks. Through one press of the Xbox button on your controller, you'll be able to pull up the newly enhanced Guide as an overlay on the left side of your screen no matter what you're doing," said Mike Ybarra, Head of Platform Engineering for Xbox, in a blog post.

In addition to that, Microsoft is also rebuilding multitasking experiences in the Guide. Users will soon be able to start recording GameDVR clips, adjust recording length, and access your captures directly in the Guide. A new Achievement tracking overlay, Gamerscore Leaderboard, a new Cortana design, and controls for background music are also coming to the platform in the updates that are expected to be pushed this year.

To recall, Microsoft is also bringing a new feature called 'Game Mode' with the Creators Update for Windows 10 that will enhance the PC gaming experience of users making it run faster. Windows 10 Creators Update is rolling out around April this year and the mentioned Xbox platform updates are said to roll out in the same time, however, Microsoft hasn't specified a time for its implementation. Microsoft also mentions that some of the elements of the new update have already started rolling out to Windows Insider Preview users.

Tags: Microsoft, Xbox One Dashboard, Xbox One, Gaming, Windows 10 Creators Update
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Nokia Foldable Smartphones May Be in Development, Recently Granted Patent Hints
VR Glasses
Microsoft to Revamp Xbox One Dashboard for Speed, Ease of Access
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Bring Big Changes to S Health App
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  4. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  5. 7 Smartphones Expected to Launch at MWC 2017
  6. Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
  7. WhatsApp Notifications Get New, Improved Functionality on Android Nougat
  8. BSNL Launches Limited Fixed Mobile Telephony, Mobile TV Service
  9. How to Post to Instagram From Your Computer
  10. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.