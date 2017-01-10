Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Microsoft Confirms Scalebound Cancelled for Xbox One and Windows 10

 
10 January 2017
Microsoft Confirms Scalebound Cancelled for Xbox One and Windows 10

Highlights

  • Microsoft did not say why Scalebound was cancelled
  • The game was exclusive to Windows 10 and Xbox One
  • It allegedly had a rough development cycle

Microsoft has officially confirmed the cancellation of Scalebound for Xbox One and Windows 10. The action role-playing game was in development at PlatinumGames, creators of classics such as Vanquish and Bayonetta.

"After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for "Scalebound." We're working hard to deliver an amazing lineup of games to our fans this year, including "Halo Wars 2," "Crackdown 3," "State of Decay 2," "Sea of Thieves" and other great experiences," Microsoft said in a statement to Windows Central.

Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive Scalebound Cancelled: Report

Prior to this, reports from Kotaku and Eurogamer claimed that development halted on the game while industry insiders stated it was going through a rough development period.

"Work on the game took a serious knock last autumn, Eurogamer sources say, when several senior members of the development team were forced to take a month away from the pressure of the project's heavy workload," writes Eurogamer's Tom Phillips. "These project members then returned, but Scalebound was now behind schedule. With continuing issues surrounding the game's engine and overdue deadlines, the decision was made that the project could no longer continue."

Why 2017 Might Just Be the Worst Year Ever for Gaming

Scalebound combined familiar role-playing features like character customisation and skill trees, with a sprawling open-world and deadly beasts to take down. What little we saw at Gamescom 2015 enough to keep us piqued, evidently Microsoft thought otherwise.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

