Microsoft has officially confirmed the cancellation of Scalebound for Xbox One and Windows 10. The action role-playing game was in development at PlatinumGames, creators of classics such as Vanquish and Bayonetta.

"After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for "Scalebound." We're working hard to deliver an amazing lineup of games to our fans this year, including "Halo Wars 2," "Crackdown 3," "State of Decay 2," "Sea of Thieves" and other great experiences," Microsoft said in a statement to Windows Central.

Prior to this, reports from Kotaku and Eurogamer claimed that development halted on the game while industry insiders stated it was going through a rough development period.

"Work on the game took a serious knock last autumn, Eurogamer sources say, when several senior members of the development team were forced to take a month away from the pressure of the project's heavy workload," writes Eurogamer's Tom Phillips. "These project members then returned, but Scalebound was now behind schedule. With continuing issues surrounding the game's engine and overdue deadlines, the decision was made that the project could no longer continue."

Scalebound combined familiar role-playing features like character customisation and skill trees, with a sprawling open-world and deadly beasts to take down. What little we saw at Gamescom 2015 enough to keep us piqued, evidently Microsoft thought otherwise.