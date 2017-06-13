Metroid Prime 4 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo revealed at E3 2017. The first three games in the series have been widely recognised as classics in the Nintendo GameCube and Nintendo Wii libraries respectively. It is unknown at this juncture when the game will be released or which studio is developing it.

Prior entries in the Metroid Prime series were developed by Retro Studios. And while there have been spin-offs such as Metroid Prime: Federation Force, nothing has come close to what the original trilogy delivered.

For the uninitiated, the Metroid trilogy had you in the role of bounty hunter Samus Aran who was tasked with exploring varied, alien landscapes, battling space pirates, and solving puzzles along the way. It differed from earlier Metroid games with its first-person perspective, unique control scheme, and fully-realised 3D environments. Chances are Metroid Prime 4 should have a similar direction with some modern twists to the formula akin to how Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Hopefully more information on Metroid Prime 4 is on the way. It's not unusual for Nintendo to announce a game so early in development (much like it did with Breath of the Wild) but it does make us curious for what to expect.

