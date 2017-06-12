Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Metro Exodus Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Xbox E3 2017 Conference

 
12 June 2017
Metro Exodus Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Xbox E3 2017 Conference

Highlights

  • Metro Exodus is the next game in the Metro series
  • It's out in 2018
  • It will come to the PS4 as well

Metro Exodus was announced at Microsoft’s E3 2017 event. Sequel to the classics, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light, Metro Exodus has you exploring post-apocalyptic Russia, fending off all sorts of mutants and enemy factions.

While the Xbox E3 2017 conference focussed on gameplay and the fact that it was coming to the Xbox One X and Xbox One as well as Windows 10, the game will indeed be coming to the PS4 and PS4 Pro as well. No release date has been given other than a 2018 window and no other platforms have been mentioned either.

 

The Metro Exodus gameplay trailer showed off mutated creatures, a dank underground setting, weapons that have been cobbled together, and a gorgeous look of an abandoned town.

“Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet,” claims developer 4A Games. “Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.”

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Metro Exodus, Xbox One X, Microsoft E3, Xbox E3, E3, E3 2017
