Sci-fi role-playing game Mass Effect: Andromeda finally has a release date. The game will be available from March 21 in the US and March 23 in India and Europe. This date was leaked earlier via the game's art book.

“Mass Effect: Andromeda is our most ambitious Mass Effect game to date. We’re telling completely new stories, creating new characters, new planets, new species, and introducing new gameplay systems. And for the first time, we’re bringing Mass Effect to the Frostbite game engine, an incredible engine that’s delivering a tremendous graphical jump from the trilogy to Mass Effect: Andromeda. To deliver on this, we’re taking all the time we can to make sure you’re getting the best possible experience,” explained Aaryn Flynn, General Manager of BioWare on the official Mass Effect website.

In addition to this, Amazon India has listed how much the game would retail for in India. It will cost a pricey Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Much like EA’s PC titles in recent years, it will be digital only in India and cost Rs. 3,499 for the Standard Edition, Rs. 3,999 for the Deluxe Edition, and Rs. 5,499 for what’s called the Mass Effect: Andromeda Super Deluxe Edition. Publisher EA has not revealed the game's PC specifications just yet.

All editions receive the Deep Space Explorer Armor set, a skin for the Nomad — your on ground vehicle in the game, and a multiplayer booster pack that lets you level up faster in multiplayer mode.

Both the Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions get more cosmetic items in the form of the Pathfinder Casual Outfit, Scavenger Armour, and weapons such as the Pathfinder Elite Weapon Set. You also get a pet Pyjak — a space monkey to bring on your journey, the game’s digital soundtrack, and a multiplayer deluxe launch pack which has weapons and items to boost your progress.

What’s exclusive to the Mass Effect: Andromeda Super Deluxe Edition? Something known as the Multiplayer Super Deluxe Booster Packs which gives you one boost to your multiplayer progress every week for 20 weeks. No digital versions for the PS4 and Xbox One have been made available for pre-order just yet.