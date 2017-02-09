Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Mass Effect: Andromeda Doesn’t Have the Paragon and Renegade System to Give It a Traditional RPG Feel

 
09 February 2017
Highlights

  • Mass Effect: Andromeda is out on March 21
  • The game opts for a greyer representation of player morality
  • It should allow for different outcomes for different scenarios

Mass Effect: Andromeda will not have the series’ long-running Paragon and Renegade System. As the name implies, it lets players choose options that are outright morally correct or otherwise. The game’s developers explained why it won’t be making the cut in Mass Effect: Andromeda.

“What we have now is based more around agreeing and disagreeing. The reason I like that is because in the trilogy it’s like, ‘I’m gonna play Paragon,’ and then you know which way you’re moving the stick on every conversation. You don’t have to think about it, because you’re just going to hit Paragon every time,” Creative Director Mac Walters told Official Xbox Magazine (via GamesRadar).

Mass Effect: Andromeda Release Date Announced

The reason for this shift is to allow for different outcomes depending on the character you’re talking to and the situation you’re in.

“We’ve added in four tones and we’ll talk a little more in the future, but they basically allow other types of characters to express them[selves] in one of four different ways, and sometimes one of two different ways,” Walters said about the different voice tones.

“And I think that gets back to that more traditional role-playing sort of feeling which is less about ‘Do I want to be good or bad,’ and more about ‘How do I want to express myself.’”

Mass Effect 2 Trailer Inspires Donald Trump Campaign Video

With Mass Effect Andromeda out on March 21 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, we’re yet to see how much of an impact this change has on the game plays over its duration. Hopefully developer BioWare elaborates on this in the days to come.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

