Mass Effect: Andromeda may be the last game in the Mass Effect franchise for awhile. BioWare has held off plans for a new game in the series and has turned BioWare Montreal — the developer of Mass Effect: Andromeda into a support studio.

“Last month, a number of BioWare Montreal employees were transferred to the studio EA Motive, also based in Montreal, to work on Star Wars Battlefront 2. Those remaining at BioWare Montreal will help support BioWare's other games including the new intellectual property, code-named Dylan, which we expect the company to announce at E3. BioWare Montreal will also continue to patch and support Andromeda's multiplayer,” writes Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. Considering Kotaku’s track record, we won’t be surprised if this is the case.

Nonetheless, publisher Electronic Arts has said BioWare will still be working on games.

“Our teams at BioWare and across EA put in tremendous effort bringing Mass Effect Andromeda to players around the world. Even as BioWare continues to focus on the Mass Effect Andromeda community and live service, we are constantly looking at how we're prepared for the next experiences we will create,” claims BioWare Montreal studio director Yanick Roy.

“The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more than ever, we are driving collaboration between studios on key projects. With our BioWare and Motive teams sharing studio space in Montreal, we have BioWare team members joining Motive projects that are underway. We're also ramping up teams on other BioWare projects in development. There will be much more to come from BioWare in the years ahead.”

Earlier in the week, EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated that the company is “very happy with how BioWare is doing, how BioWare is treating Mass Effect. And our expectations for Mass Effect are still strong for the future and the franchise overall." Wilson also put a great deal of emphasis on "live service" games, of which BioWare’s new game, Dylan is one.