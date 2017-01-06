Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Mass Effect 2 Is Now Free on Windows PC

 
06 January 2017
Mass Effect 2 Is Now Free on Windows PC

Highlights

  • Mass Effect 2 is free via Origin, EA's digital download service
  • The game requires 15GB of free space
  • It does not support controllers officially

After revealing the release date for sci-fi role-playing game Mass Effect: Andromeda, publisher EA has made Mass Effect 2 free for Windows PC via Origin, it’s digital download service.

Mass Effect 2 has been hailed by many as the high point of the series, featuring re-tooled movement and gameplay that rectified every major concern of the first game. Keep in mind though that the game does not have controller support. Something BioWare vehemently defended post-release. Unless you’re willing to apply user-created modifications, you’re stuck to using the keyboard and mouse. This is the case with Mass Effect 3 and Mass Effect 1 as well.

You can claim Mass Effect 2 for free here. If you're looking for some recent role-playing games (RPGs) worth checking out, we have you covered with our picks for the best RPGs of 2016.

Early last year, Mass Effect 2 gained some level of notriety with its music and dialogue inspiring an unofficial, possibly fan-made campaign video for Donald Trump. Dubbed as Trump Effect, it was first uploaded on Vidme only to find its way onto YouTube and tweeted by Trump's official Twitter account soon after. The only other video posted by the original uploader (who incidentally goes by the handle of trumpeffect) is an anti-Ted Cruz montage.

"We're at war. No one wants to admit it but humanity's under attack. One very specific man might be all that stands between Humanity and the greatest threat of our brief existence," says Martin Sheen's voiceover, evidently taken from this Mass Effect 2 trailer. Sheen played a pivotal role in the game as the Illusive Man, one of the series' more nuanced characters.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

