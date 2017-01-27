Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Marvel Working With Square Enix to Make New Avengers Game

 
27 January 2017
Marvel Working With Square Enix to Make New Avengers Game

Highlights

  • Marvel and Square Enix are working on an Avengers video game
  • Not much else is known about it right now, not even the name
  • Marvel will be revealing more details in 2018

Over the years we've seen a number of games featuring the Avengers, but they've mostly been limited to fighting games and mobile games. A new project that's just been announced by Marvel and Square Enix has us cautiously excited for something bigger, with the new game being developed by Crystal Dynamics, the team behind all the new Tomb Raider games. Its last game was Rise of the Tomb Raider, which featured a great story, fantastic presentation, and solid combat.

Those all sound like elements you'd want to see in the new Avengers game as well, although at this point, not much is known about the new project, not even its name. On the announcement post, Marvel promises that details on the Avengers project and other games will be announced in 2018, so this is a very early tease.

There's not much to see in the teaser of the game, though we see Iron Man's gauntlet, Captain America's shield, and Thor's hammer, in a short clip that's vaguely reminiscent of the Age of Ultron trailer.

“By partnering with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, we are now working with two of the industry’s most talented and respected game development studios to bring Marvel stories to life in ways our fans have never experienced,“ said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President, Games and Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. “The Avengers project is a perfect example of how Marvel is making games a key part of the landscape for Marvel storytelling, alongside comics, television and film.”

“It’s exciting to bring together Square Enix’s award-winning development studios with Marvel’s extraordinary storytellers to establish a new entertainment powerhouse," said Phil Rogers, CEO, Square Enix Americas and Europe. "This collaboration of passion and talent will craft epic, imaginative experiences allowing gamers to live out their superhero dreams like never before.”

Tags: Marvel, Avengers, Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Tomb Raider, Marvel Avengers Game, Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Avengers Reassemble
Google's Pixel Phones Shine Despite Misgauging Demand
VR Glasses
