Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch Gameplay Revealed at Ubisoft E3 2017 Event

 
13 June 2017
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch Gameplay Revealed at Ubisoft E3 2017 Event

Highlights

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a Nintendo Switch exclusive
  • The release date wasn't announced at Ubisoft's E3 2017 event
  • Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto appeared on stage

Ubisoft began its E3 2017 event with an announcement with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Nintendo’s Representative Director and Creative Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto made an appearance on stage to reveal the game. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot showed off life size replicas of Mario + Rabbids guns on stage.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which was leaked earlier, was announced for the Nintendo Switch at E3 2017. Miyamoto said on stage that he told the Ubisoft team to avoid making a Mario platformer. “I’ve been very excited to see what kind of humour the rabbids could bring to Mario,” Miyamoto. “I had one condition for the project. Don’t make a jump game or a Mario platformer. Make a Mario game that hasn’t been made before.” Since the game is being made in Europe it has a very unique flavour to it, Miyamoto said.

Xavier Manzanares, producer of the game, revealed some gameplay footage. It is a tactical battle game exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. Rabbids have teleported to Mushroom Kingdom and made it completely unstable. Mario and his friends must try to save the world. It features a cartoony art style that reminds of the Super Mario 64 days. The game has a third-person gameplay view. Combat is a big part of the concept as you fight wave after wave of Rabbids. Combat is turn-based and tactical. The gameplay consists of exploration and combat.

In combat mode in Mario + Rabbids, you can use the environmental elements to use cover. You can go around cover and expose enemies. Characters have special moves such as Shield Boose and Mario’s Hero Sight, which lets him attack even when it’s not his turn. There are elements such as Rabbid pipes which let you flank the enemy and attack them. As you progress, you can use deeper combos and different heroes and advanced weapons. There are guns, hammers, and even rocket launchers in this game.

From the glimpse we got at the Ubisoft event, there is a stat levelling system in this game. Mario + Rabbids is likely to have eight playable characters: Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, and, oddly, four Rabbids dressed up as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach.

Tags: E3, E3 2017, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Mario, Mario Rabbids, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Tags: E3, E3 2017, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Mario, Mario Rabbids, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch Gameplay Revealed at Ubisoft E3 2017 Event
 
 

