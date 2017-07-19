Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle India Price Announced

 
19 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle India Price Announced

Highlights

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle sees an official India release
  • Both standard and collector's editions would be available
  • The game will be available on August 29

Earlier Gadgets 360 reported that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch will be officially released in India. Now the game finally has a price too. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is Rs. 3,499 in India. There's a collector's edition too that will set you back by Rs. 5,999. Specialist games retailer Games The Shop has listed Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for the Nintendo Switch with an August 29 release date that’s inline with the rest of the world.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Collector's Edition for Nintendo Switch

  • The complete game on cartridge
  • A six-inch figurine of Rabbid Mario by UbiCollectibles
  • A set of physical collector's cards
  • The original soundtrack on CD

Want to Buy the Nintendo Switch In India? You Need to Read This First

 

In the past, Nintendo Switch games such as Cars 3: Driven To Win - which was the first official Nintendo Switch game available in India, sported a Rs. 2,499 price tag. For comparison’s sake, new games on the PS4 and Xbox One are usually in the range of Rs. 3,499 to Rs. 4,299.

Games The Shop is owned by E-xpress — India’s biggest distributor for video games. E-xpress is the India distributor for game publisher Ubisoft. With the publishing duties for the game in the hands of Ubisoft rather than Nintendo and with Ubisoft having an official India presence, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the first Mario game on the Nintendo Switch to be made officially available in the country.

This isn't the first time a distributor has made a game officially available in India for a console that hasn't had a release through its manufacturer. We've seen this with the Nintendo DS and 3DS getting Pokemon games via Sunder Electronics and Nintendo Wii titles from E-xpress and the now defunct Milestone Interactive in the past.

As for the Nintendo Switch itself? Gadgets 360 understands that the console is selling steadily online and offline sourced via parallel imports. Nintendo’s absence has been far from a detriment. Hopefully, Indian distributors and game publishers bring more of their games to the platform in the future.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mario Rabbids Switch, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle India price, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle India release date, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch India, Ubisoft, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle price
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Moto Z Reportedly Starts Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
Xiaomi Mi 5X Teaser Images Show Colour Variants, Design, and More
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle India Price Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  2. 210 Government Sites Found Displaying Aadhaar Details, Says Chaudhary
  3. Xiaomi Sale Deals Announced; Redmi 4A, Powerbanks, and More at Re. 1
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
  5. Mi Max 2 Launched, Nokia 8 Leaks, Jio's Big Claim, and More: 360 Daily
  6. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  7. Reliance AGM on Friday: What to Expect in Addition to Jio Feature Phone
  8. Jio Feature Phone Manufacturing Talks in 'Final Stages': Intex
  9. Nokia 8 Leak Shows Off New Silver Colour Variant
  10. Google Said to Offer Researchers Web Access to Quantum Computing Services
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.