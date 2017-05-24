Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch Release Date, Gameplay, and Characters Leaked

 
24 May 2017
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch Release Date, Gameplay, and Characters Leaked

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for the Nintendo Switch was leaked hours prior courtesy of an errant tweet from developer Ubisoft. Since then, even more details have emerged via NintendoWorldReport on what kind of game this is and what you can expect.

Presentation slides pertaining to gameplay, characters, and release date have found their way onto the Internet. Here are all the details you need to know.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle release date

The game is slated for an “August/September 2017” release window and it calls itself a “crazy combat adventure” though flashy nomenclature aside, it appears to be a role-playing game (RPG).

mario rabbids timeline mario_rabbids_kingdom_battle_nintendo_switch

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle gameplay

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle gameplay sees exploration being 35 percent of the game and combat being 65 percent. There are four worlds reminiscent of Mario levels but “twisted” and filled with references. Combat is weapon-based and it seems that Mario and friends can use guns for the first time in a game ever. It appears to be similar to a strategy RPG than a Mario RPG — the latter is a more action-oriented affair. It can be played in co-operative mode as well.

mario rabbids gameplay mario_rabbids_kingdom_battle_nintendo_switch

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle characters

Eight characters can be used. These include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and Rabbids dressed up as each of them.

mario rabbids characters mario_rabbids_kingdom_battle_nintendo_switch

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - how long to beat

Ubisoft estimates the game to be 20 hours long, putting it in line with the likes of Final Fantasy XV rather than Persona 5 that’s around four times more.

mario rabbids details mario_rabbids_kingdom_battle_nintendo_switch

Finally, the game is being developed by Ubisoft’s Paris and Milan studios and will run the company’s Snowdrop engine that was used in The Division. All that’s left is an exact release date, which we should see at Nintendo’s or Ubisoft’s E3 2017 events.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, E3 2017, Mario RPG, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Rabbids, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch Release Date, Gameplay, and Characters Leaked
 
 

