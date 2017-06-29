Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch India Release Date Revealed

 
29 June 2017
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch India Release Date Revealed

Highlights

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is releasing in India officially
  • The game will be available on August 29
  • No price has been set just yet

The Nintendo Switch may not have an official India release, but that hasn’t stopped third-party publishers from picking up the slack.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch will be officially released in India. Specialist games retailer Games The Shop has listed Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for the Nintendo Switch with an August 29 release date that’s inline with the rest of the world. No price has been given just yet.

In the past, Nintendo Switch games such as Cars 3: Driven To Win - which was the first official Nintendo Switch game available in India, sported a Rs. 2,499 price tag. For comparison’s sake, new games on the PS4 and Xbox One are usually in the range of Rs. 3,499 to Rs. 4,299.

 

Games The Shop is owned by E-xpress — India’s biggest distributor for video games. E-xpress is the India distributor for game publisher Ubisoft. With the publishing duties for the game in the hands of Ubisoft rather than Nintendo and with Ubisoft having an official India presence, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the first Mario game on the Nintendo Switch to be made officially available in the country.

This isn't the first time a distributor has made a game officially available in India for a console that hasn't had a release through its manufacturer. We've seen this with the Nintendo DS and 3DS getting Pokemon games via Sunder Electronics and Nintendo Wii titles from E-xpress and the now defunct Milestone Interactive in the past.

As for the Nintendo Switch itself? Gadgets 360 understands that the console is selling steadily online and offline sourced via parallel imports. Nintendo’s absence has been far from a detriment. Hopefully, Indian distributors and game publishers bring more of their games to the platform in the future.

Redmi Note 4
