Nintendo Switch smash hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gets its first downloadable content (DLC) pack this week. Dubbed as The Master Trials, here’s everything you need to know.
Master Trials will be available for download on the Nintendo eShop from Friday, June 30. You will need The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Season Pass or Expansion Pass as it’s also known, to access it.
Unlike other DLC, you can’t buy the Master Trials separately. Rather, you’ll have to pay $20 (around Rs. 1,300) for the entire Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass in order to play the Master Trials.
On the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC download size is a mere 456MB. As for the Nintendo Wii U version? You’ll be treated to a colossal 3.7GB download.
If you’re still playing through the game’s main story, you’ll notice a host of items have been added. And if you’re past that, there’s more of a reason to return with new challenges, a tougher difficulty mode with its own separate menu, and a lot more. Here’s what’s included:
Do you plan on picking up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass? Or are you deep into the main campaign that you just aren't bothering?
