The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Master Trials DLC - What You Need to Know

 
29 June 2017
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Master Trials DLC - What You Need to Know

Highlights

  • The Master Trials DLC should be available from June 30
  • It is for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U
  • It has a new difficulty mode, gear, and other enhancements to the game

Nintendo Switch smash hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gets its first downloadable content (DLC) pack this week. Dubbed as The Master Trials, here’s everything you need to know.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC release date

Master Trials will be available for download on the Nintendo eShop from Friday, June 30. You will need The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Season Pass or Expansion Pass as it’s also known, to access it.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC price

Unlike other DLC, you can’t buy the Master Trials separately. Rather, you’ll have to pay $20 (around Rs. 1,300) for the entire Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass in order to play the Master Trials.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC download size

On the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC download size is a mere 456MB. As for the Nintendo Wii U version? You’ll be treated to a colossal 3.7GB download.

 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Trials - what you get

If you’re still playing through the game’s main story, you’ll notice a host of items have been added. And if you’re past that, there’s more of a reason to return with new challenges, a tougher difficulty mode with its own separate menu, and a lot more. Here’s what’s included:

  • Trial of the Sword: this is a 45 room, wave-based combat challenge starting you off with no weapons or equipment. Make it to the end and “the true power of the Master Sword awakens”.
  • Hero’s Path Mode: with this, you’ll see the route you’ve taken through the last 200 hours of play. It allows you to see areas that you may have not visited yet.
  • Hard Mode: enemies will gradually regain health and are all one power level higher than usual with higher maximum levels. This makes combat all the more of a challenge than it already is.
  • Travel Medallion: slotting this item allows Link to pin a location on the game map and fast travel.
  • New Equipment: new gear based on classic Zelda games such as Phantom Hourglass, Majora’s Mask, Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess will be added. These include the titular Majora’s Mask, a full set of Phantom Knight armour, and Midna’s helmet to name a few.

Do you plan on picking up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass? Or are you deep into the main campaign that you just aren’t bothering? Let us know in the comments.

