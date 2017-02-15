Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

League of Legends Creator Riot Games to Set Up Shop in India

 
15 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
League of Legends Creator Riot Games to Set Up Shop in India

Highlights

  • Riot Games is starting operations in India
  • This comes after months of speculation from industry insiders
  • League of Legends is a distant second to Dota 2 in India

League of Legends studio Riot Games has set up operations in India. While the company is yet to announce this officially, it has hired its country manager for the role in Anurag Khurana. He is a veteran in the Indian games industry, having worked on one of India’s first PC games, BattleDust: The Championship, at Paradox Studios (not to be confused with the European publisher Paradox) as well as having worked at Guitar Hero developer RedOctane.

News of Riot Games' entry comes after months of speculation amongst industry insiders who have informed Gadgets 360 that Riot has its sights set on India, as well as tipping us off on the change to Khurana's LinkedIn profile which now reads 'Country Manager (India) at Riot Games'.

The State of E-Sports in India: Untapped Potential but It Doesn't Have to Be

India is an interesting market for Riot Games to consider. Reason being,Dota 2 is the multiplayer online battle arena game of choice here with League of Legends a distant second in the e-sports community.

Nonetheless, with mobile game companies like Nazara entering e-sports, and hardware makers such as Nvidia taking making a more concerted effort in the space, the timing could be just right for Riot to capitalise on the sudden surge of activity.

One of India's Oldest Mobile Game Studios Is Going All-in on E-Sports

Riot’s presence in India could possibly lead to the setting up of local servers which would help gamers in the country play League of Legends with lower latency. It could even mean a greater number of local events for the game, and support for the community that plays it.

We’ve reached out to Riot Games for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Tags: League of Legends, e sports in India, esports in India, Anurag Khurana, Riot Games, MOBA, Riot Games India, Game companies in India
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
ISRO's World Record, Reliance Jio at MWC 2017, Nokia 6 Global Launch, and More: Your 360 Daily
Datawind
League of Legends Creator Riot Games to Set Up Shop in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Datawind
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Appoints Facebook's Idema as COO to Boost Monetisation: Report
  2. 5 Reasons That Made Nokia 3310 a Classic
  3. ISRO Launches PSLV-C37 Rocket: Here's the List of 104 Satellites on Board
  4. ISRO's World Record, Reliance Jio at MWC 2017, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  6. Jio Stands for Affordability in a World Where Data Is the New Oil: Ambani
  7. League of Legends Creator Riot Games to Set Up Shop in India
  8. Nokia 6's Global Launch Tipped by Certification of New Variant
  9. Xiaomi's Mi Populele Smart Ukulele Can Teach You How to Play in 5 Minutes
  10. Nokia 3 Leaked Specifications Suggest Snapdragon 425 SoC and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.