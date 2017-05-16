Injustice 2 for PS4 and Xbox One Out Now: What You Need to Know

Superhero fighting game Injustice 2 is finally out for the PS4 and Xbox One. The sequel to 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us is developed by Mortal Kombat X creator NetherRealm.

Injustice 2 release time

Like most console releases the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be playable at midnight local time on May 16 in the US and midnight local time on May 19 in India. So if you were holding out till the game was available digitally to play right after downloading, you don't have to.

Injustice 2 release date

Injustice 2 is out now in markets like the US. India gets Injustice 2 on May 19 along with Europe and UK.

Injustice 2 PS4 Pro review

In our Injustice 2 review, we found it to be a safe albeit entertaining entry in the series. If you’ve played the original, you’ll be right at home here. Although the complicated Gear System is an unnecessary addition to the game, making it more unwieldy than it needs to be.

Injustice 2 price

Injustice 2 is Rs. 3,499 in India for the PS4 and Xbox One. There’s pre-order DLC for the game as well, which allows you to unlock Darkseid as a playable character.

Injustice 2 editions

Certain retailers, such as Games The Shop (which is run by Warner Bros. distributor E-xpress) sell special variants of Injustice 2.

Injustice 2 Deluxe Edition

• Injustice 2 full game

• Three DLC Fighters

• One premier skin to transform Supergirl into Power Girl with an all new look, voice and dialogue

• One exclusive gear shader pack

Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition

• Injustice 2 full game

• Nine DLC fighters

• Three premier skins: allows players to transform Flash, Green Lantern and Super Girl into alternate characters with new looks, voices and dialogue

• Two exclusive gear shaders: enables players to customize the look of their roster with Destroyer and Defender shader packs

Injustice 2 day one patch

Injustice 2 has an 835.2MB day one patch on the PS4. We discovered this on popping in our retail disc of the game into the console over the weekend. It’s miniscule by modern gaming standards and the patch notes don't say much, claiming “general bug fixes”, "general gameplay fixes", and nothing else.

And if you’re wondering how much of a deal breaker it might be to the experience, we couldn’t see any perceptible differences in our review of Injustice 2.

We discuss Injustice 2's microtransactions, gameplay changes, and a whole lot more on Transition, our weekly podcast on all things gaming. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.