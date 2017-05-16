As is the case with most games this generation, Injustice 2 has a day one patch. And unlike most games on the PS4 and Xbox One, it isn’t as big as others such as Prey. Well, at least on the PS4.

Injustice 2 has an 835.2MB day one patch on the PS4. We discovered this on popping in our retail disc of the game into the console over the weekend. It’s miniscule by modern gaming standards and the patch notes don't say much, claiming “general bug fixes”, "general gameplay fixes", and nothing else.

And if you’re wondering how much of a deal breaker it might be to the experience, we couldn’t see any perceptible differences in our review of Injustice 2.

Injustice 2 Review

In our Injustice 2 review we found it to be an incremental update over its predecessor in terms of gameplay despite sporting slick visuals.

Injustice 2 is priced at Rs. 3,499 ($60 in the US) and is out on May 16 in the US and May 19 in India. At the moment its exclusive to the PS4 and Xbox One. Developer NetherRealm has not announced a PC version just yet.

We discuss Injustice 2's microtransactions, gameplay changes, and a whole lot more on Transition, our weekly podcast on all things gaming. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.