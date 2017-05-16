Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Injustice 2 PS4 Day One Patch Size Is 835.2MB

 
16 May 2017
Injustice 2 PS4 Day One Patch Size Is 835.2MB

Highlights

  • Injustice 2 has a day one patch
  • It fixes issues with gameplay
  • Injustice 2's release date is May 16 in the US and May 19 in India

As is the case with most games this generation, Injustice 2 has a day one patch. And unlike most games on the PS4 and Xbox One, it isn’t as big as others such as Prey. Well, at least on the PS4.

Injustice 2 has an 835.2MB day one patch on the PS4. We discovered this on popping in our retail disc of the game into the console over the weekend. It’s miniscule by modern gaming standards and the patch notes don't say much, claiming “general bug fixes”, "general gameplay fixes", and nothing else.

And if you’re wondering how much of a deal breaker it might be to the experience, we couldn’t see any perceptible differences in our review of Injustice 2.

Injustice 2 Review

injustice 2 day one patch injustice_2

injustice 2 day one patch notes injustice_2

In our Injustice 2 review we found it to be an incremental update over its predecessor in terms of gameplay despite sporting slick visuals.

Injustice 2 is priced at Rs. 3,499 ($60 in the US) and is out on May 16 in the US and May 19 in India. At the moment its exclusive to the PS4 and Xbox One. Developer NetherRealm has not announced a PC version just yet.

We discuss Injustice 2's microtransactions, gameplay changes, and a whole lot more on Transition, our weekly podcast on all things gaming. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Injustice 2, Injustice 2 Day One patch, Injustice 2 Day One Patch PS4, Injustice 2 day one patch download size, PS4, PS4 Pro, Netherrealm, Warner Bros
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Injustice 2 PS4 Day One Patch Size Is 835.2MB
 
 

