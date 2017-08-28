Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Injustice 2 Gets Black Manta on September 12; Menat Comes to Street Fighter on August 29

 
28 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Injustice 2 Gets Black Manta on September 12; Menat Comes to Street Fighter on August 29

Photo Credit: Capcom/WB Games

Highlights

  • Black Manta is Aquaman's arch-enemy in the comics
  • The character will appear in next year's Aquaman film too
  • Menat is named after an ancient Egyptian deity

Mere days after revealing three new fighters for Injustice 2 – Black Manta, Hellboy, and Raiden – publisher WB Games has provided a gameplay trailer for the first of them, which showcases the character's moves and play-style. Separately, Capcom has announced a new character for Street Fighter V: Menat.

Much of the two-minute Injustice 2 clip focuses on Black Manta taking on his DC Comics arch-enemy Aquaman, as he stabs him over and over, blasts him with lasers, spews threats, and then repeats the entire process. It also shows the Black Manta's intro and outro pose, plus the signature final move that can be executed for a win.

Black Manta is set to make his movie debut in next year's Aquaman film from director James Wan (Furious 7), where he'll be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down).

Hellboy is the eponymous character of his own series from Dark Horse, which was created by Mike Mignola. He was summoned to Earth by Nazi occultists as a demon baby, and then taken in by Allied forces who helped start the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense.

The last of them – Raiden – comes from Mortal Kombat, and is based on the Japanese thunder god Raijin. His capabilities include teleportation, flight and control of natural elements, though we don't know his powers in Injustice 2 just yet.

All three new fighters will be available September 12 as paid DLC. It's free if you own the Ultimate Edition of Injustice 2.

Meanwhile, the other big fighting game from last year – Street Fighter V – has also announced a new hero of its own: Menat. Named after the alias of an ancient Egyptian god, Menat is a fortune teller in Street Fighter. The play style is visibly very similar to Rose from SF4, and is reportedly Rose's apprentice.

The female hero will have three looks: a standard, story mode, and battle costume. Menat will join SFV on August 29, becoming the eighth new character since the game's launch.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Street Fighter, Street Fighter V, SFV, Capcom, Injustice 2
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Samsung to Invest $7 Billion to Boost Its China NAND Memory Chip Output
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Injustice 2 Gets Black Manta on September 12; Menat Comes to Street Fighter on August 29
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets Verified Accounts: Here's How It Will Work
  2. Game of Thrones Season 8 Release Date and Everything Else We Know So Far
  3. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X With Dual Cameras in India on September 5
  4. Jio Phone Bookings, Redmi Note 5A & Note 8 Launch, More News This Week
  5. iPhone 7, iPhone SE, More Available With Cashback and Discounts on Amazon
  6. Some India Security Agencies Hit by Cyber Spying Malware: Report
  7. Jio Phone Bookings Start Online and Offline: How to Pre-Order the Mobile
  8. Sarahah Said to Be Secretly Uploading Your Contacts, Developer Responds
  9. Destiny 2 PC Beta:All You Need to Know
  10. Jio Phone Bookings Paused After 'Millions' Pre-Book a Unit
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.