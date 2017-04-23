Indian Games Expo 2017 Dates Announced

IGX or Indian Games Expo as it’s known, was touted as India’s first game expo. While that claim is debatable given that Sony’s PlayStation Experience event debuted in 2007, last year’s edition was a watershed moment of sorts, what with PS VR, Asura, and For Honor being playable by Indian consumers before release — a rarity. To put it in perspective, the last time an unreleased game had a public showcase was PS3-exclusive Killzone 2 at the 2008 PlayStation Experience which took place in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

This year, IGX will take place on November 18 and 19. There’s a change of venue as well. Although it will remain in Mumbai, last year's World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade gives way to the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

We're yet to hear which gaming companies take part this year, it's safe to say we'll see the likes of Sony, Warner Bros, Ubisoft, Bethesda, and others making a return.

In addition to this, you can expect the focus to remain on making games playable instead of hardcore competition. It's not like last year did not see any competitive gaming, there will be a few tournaments, but it won't be headlining the event. Furthermore, you can also assume the cosplay competition is making a comeback, though we're yet to hear a confirmation of that from its organisers.

With the ESL India Premiership, e-sports leagues from Nazara and the recently announced Usports backed by Ronnie Screwvala, along with IGX, 2017 appears to be a big year for gamers in the nation.