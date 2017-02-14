Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Humble Freedom Bundle Offers Great Games With All Proceeds Pledged to Charities

 
14 February 2017
Highlights

  • Company has set minimum amount of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000) for bundle
  • 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to charities
  • Humble Bundle to match contributions up to $300,000

Humble Bundles are well known for providing popular indie games at reduced prices while allowing users to support charities of their choice. However, this time around, company's Humble Freedom Bundle has brought some changes to the table as the company will be giving away 100 percent of the proceeds to the charities (instead of offering partial payment to developer like earlier).

Just like the previous Humble Bundles, users can still decide how much they want to pay for the bundle but now the company has set a minimum amount of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000) to be paid for the Freedom Bundle. The charities supported by the Humble Freedom Bundle are American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), International Rescue Committee (IRC), and Doctors Without Borders. It's evident Humble Bundle thought the move was very timely, with the ACLU's recent role in thwarting the Trump immigration order.

Humble Bundle further says that it will match contributions up to $300,000 - and at the time of writing, over $2,488,000 was raised. Humble Bundle says that the game titles, spread across desktop platforms (Windows, Mac, and Linux in most cases, via Steam), along with DRM-free ebooks are together worth over $600 (roughly Rs. 40,000). Considering that titles like Stardew Valley, World of Goo, The Witness, and The Stanley Parable are up for grabs, it would be unfair to term this deal as anything but a great bargain.

Other titles included in the bundle are Invisible Inc., Super Hexagon, Super Meat Boy, Mini Metro, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, and more. The Humble Freedom Bundle will be available for purchase till 2pm ET on February 20 (12:30pm IST, February 21). As the bundle offers a large collection of titles and allows you to support charities at the same time, the deal cannot get any sweeter.

