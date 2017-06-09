Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Halo Gravemind Leak Suggests New Halo Game at E3 2017 and Halo 6 Beta

 
09 June 2017
Halo Gravemind Leak Suggests New Halo Game at E3 2017 and Halo 6 Beta

Highlights

  • Halo Gravemind may be the next Halo game
  • Promotional material suggests an October 10 launch
  • The lack of Xbox Scorpio branding is suspect

Halo Gravemind could be a new Halo game out this year. According to leaked promotional material allegedly originating from UK retailer GAME, Halo Gravemind has a October 10, 2017 release date and is developed by Halo Wars 2 and Total War studio Creative Assembly. There’s the Halo 6 logo on the bottom left that suggests a multiplayer beta akin to Halo 5.

The mainline Halo games like Halo 5 are developed by Microsoft’s 343 Industries. Frank O’ Connor, who is the Franchise Development Direct for Halo at 343, took to Twitter to debunk these claims. However, he also disavowed the existence of Halo: Master Chief Collection when it was leaked days before an official reveal.

Microsoft and Xbox at E3 2017: What to Expect

halo gravemind Halo_Gravemind

Photo Credit: Colteastwood/Twitter

 

An expansion based on Gravemind - one of the franchise’s villains and the Flood - parasitic alien creatures that made up one of Halo: Combat Evolved’s worst levels, The Library, may not be the smartest idea for the series. More so if you consider that this could very well be an expansion to Halo Wars 2.

Xbox Scorpio Release Date Possibly Revealed in E3 2017 Teaser

 

Though keep in mind that the excellent Alien Isolation was also developed by Creative Assembly. And while the poster suggests a horror-theme to it, it could make for some interesting scenarios if Halo Gravemind was a survival horror action shooter mash up.

Like most leaks and rumours prior to E3, take this with a fistful of salt. Particularly when this specific promo lacks any branding that pertains to Xbox Scorpio.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Halo Gravemind, Halo 6, 343 Industries, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Project Scorpio, Xbox Scorpio, E3 2017, E3
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

GTA V, WWE 2K17, and Uncharted 4 are Flipkart’s Top Selling Games; PS4 Games Sell Better than Xbox One
Halo Gravemind Leak Suggests New Halo Game at E3 2017 and Halo 6 Beta
 
 

iPhone 7
